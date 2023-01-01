Just a day after floods swamped the streets of San Francisco, California residents are starting the new year by battling breached levees as historic rainfalls continue. December 31 was the wettest day on record in San Francisco in 170 years, garnering 5.46 inches of rainfall by the time all was said and done. And though the first day of 2023 began with sunny skies, the rains are expected to return in more storms Monday afternoon and last until conditions become even worse later in the week. Close by, residents near Lake Tahoe are still waiting for power to return, after the storms left some 25,000 customers in the dark while the New Year’s ball dropped.Read it at Los Angeles Times

