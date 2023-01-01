ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 15

PAYBACK
1d ago

Look, the rain water is flooding. We need all solar buildings, cars, manufacturing plants, and homes all solar by 2024. The damage of climate change. Look—>. 🤡

Reply(3)
2
Prometheus
1d ago

CA either too dry, too wet or on fire. Whining no matter what!!!

Reply(3)
10
Lorie G
1d ago

Good, most if not all of CA needed rain, especially forests and water sources.

Reply(2)
5
Related
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
ABC10

Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Flooding prompts evacuation orders in California after New Year's Eve storm

Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Final Forecast: Southern Slider System to Move Through Metro Southern California Tonight into Tuesday Morning

A system that of which is called a southern slider here at Southern California Weather Force will move into the region later this evening, the main forecast area overnight tonight, and out of here through Tuesday morning. The system has been given a category of two out of six. A stronger system is expected on Thursday. So, for your forecast, read on for details and see the rain, snow, wind forecast maps …
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins

California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Powerful storm requires several water rescues in Southern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain was falling Saturday. The region will begin drying out on New Year's Day, with no rainfall expected during Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena.The downpour required several car rescues in areas where cars were stuck in high waters, such as West Covina. There, a car was stuck in 3- to 4- inches of water on Saturday night, right under the 10 Freeway. Two passengers inside were safely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Greets 2023 With Apocalypse Weather

Just a day after floods swamped the streets of San Francisco, California residents are starting the new year by battling breached levees as historic rainfalls continue. December 31 was the wettest day on record in San Francisco in 170 years, garnering 5.46 inches of rainfall by the time all was said and done. And though the first day of 2023 began with sunny skies, the rains are expected to return in more storms Monday afternoon and last until conditions become even worse later in the week. Close by, residents near Lake Tahoe are still waiting for power to return, after the storms left some 25,000 customers in the dark while the New Year’s ball dropped.Read it at Los Angeles Times
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

NBC News

571K+
Followers
64K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy