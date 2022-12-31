Wisconsin safety John Torchio is headed to the NFL

After five outstanding years in Madison, Wisconsin safety John Torchio has announced his next move.

Torchio will be pursuing his NFL dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My time in Madison over the last five years has been everything I could have hoped for and more,” wrote the California native in his farewell post on Twitter on Saturday night.

Torchio had 54 total tackles as a senior, a pair of pick-six touchdowns, and five total interceptions on the season. Over the past two seasons, the senior safety has been an integral part of Jim Leonhard’s Wisconsin defense. He thanked both Paul Chryst and Leonhard in his farewell post. Here is a look: