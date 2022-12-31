ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin safety John Torchio is headed to the NFL

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRqJC_0k02XyFi00

After five outstanding years in Madison, Wisconsin safety John Torchio has announced his next move.

Torchio will be pursuing his NFL dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My time in Madison over the last five years has been everything I could have hoped for and more,” wrote the California native in his farewell post on Twitter on Saturday night.

Torchio had 54 total tackles as a senior, a pair of pick-six touchdowns, and five total interceptions on the season. Over the past two seasons, the senior safety has been an integral part of Jim Leonhard’s Wisconsin defense. He thanked both Paul Chryst and Leonhard in his farewell post. Here is a look:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson, Referee Incident

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson narrowly avoided disaster in Sunday's game. After getting pushed in the back by a Packers defender, the NFL's leading pass-catcher was extremely frustrated and almost slammed his helmet into the back of an official. Jefferson still contacted the ref, but wasn't penalized or ejected. Here's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield

It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer Max Ponce commits to Tennessee

Lander University transfer Max Ponce has committed to Tennessee rugby. The 5-foot-10, 230-pound scrum-half is from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina, 27-22, on Nov. 12. The 2022 campaign was the first for Tennessee under head coach Scott...
FRANKLIN, TN
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Conference cannibalism is already starting

The calendar has flipped to 2023 and for college basketball that signals the official end of the non-conference season and the start of conference play. For the Pac-12, it represents an opportunity for teams that maybe underperformed in the non-con to right the ship and try to earn their way into the at-large conversation for the NCAA Tournament – or even trying to do enough to win the Pac-12 Tournament and earn an automatic bid. The Pac-12 is extremely top heavy this year, with Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats and Mick Cronin’s UCLA Bruins each representing two of the ten best teams in...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn at Georgia odds, picks and predictions

The No. 20 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) visit Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn vs. Georgia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. While Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans would hold pick Nos. 1 and 12 in 2023 NFL draft

Picking in the top-12 isn’t so bad. That is where the Houston Texans would have two selections if the 2023 NFL draft were held based on the results of Week 17. The Texans’ proprietary pick would warrant them the No. 1 overall choice due to their 2-13-1 record. Houston’s trade with the Cleveland Browns gave them the organization’s first-round pick, and currently it rests at No. 12 overall.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy