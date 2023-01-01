Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Commanders players told fans to stop chanting for Taylor Heinicke after another Carson Wentz interception
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision last week to turn back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback after Taylor Heinicke started nine games. And it didn’t take long for that decision to backfire. Wentz — who wasn’t expected to have a short leash in Sunday’s game...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. The NFC South franchise cut Batson on Monday afternoon, the team announced. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced. Batson was arrested in Georgia over the ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet
It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat
The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule
The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
The Commanders introduced new mascot Major Tuddy and NFL fans had jokes
Despite the fact that the Washington Commanders need to be sold, at least we can say the NFL franchise’s new mascot isn’t the worst. Say hello to Major Tuddy. The giant hog was unveiled on Sunday as the Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns and were eliminated from the postseason. As far as mascots go, I say: Not bad!
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
