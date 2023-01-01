Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.

