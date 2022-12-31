ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

greenwichsentinel.com

Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved

Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
CONNECTICUT STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
aarp.org

AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January

Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
HAWAII STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen

These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ecori.org

EPA: Rhode Island Hospital Late in Disclosing 2021 Emissions

PROVIDENCE — One of Rhode Island’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases failed to disclose its 2021 emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the federal agency. Rhode Island Hospital was flagged in August for failing to report its emissions without a valid reason, according to facility-level data...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Lincoln Almond Was a Man of Unusual Integrity - Jim Murphy

I’ll never forget meeting Lincoln Almond in person for the first time at his home in Lincoln in 1994. As a native Rhode Islander, I was, like everyone else, aware of his long tenure as the state’s U.S. Attorney and his successful prosecution of leading crime figures over the years.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
aarp.org

Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk

Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
KAPOLEI, HI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: McKee Has a Mandate

Make no mistake about it -- Dan McKee has a mandate. He beat back multiple Democratic challengers in the primary who combined to spend nearly $10 million to tell Rhode Islanders what a bad guy McKee was. Helena Foulkes spent $1.4 million of her own money to spread the message.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

