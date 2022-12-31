Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved
Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Tiverton Land Trust Names Program Manager. The Tiverton Land Trust announces the hiring of Tim Piacentini as its first full-time...
Community Focus: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon
Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the state's minimum wage increase and his legislative priorities for the new year.
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
ABC6.com
After over 25 years and thousands of votes, some Rhode Islanders receive ‘ocean’ plate
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Division of Motor Vehicles started issuing Rhode Island’s new “ocean” license plate on Tuesday. The old “wave” plate has been on cars in the Ocean State for the past 25 years. After over 100,000 votes last spring, the public...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
GoLocalProv
McKee Hosts Celebration for All Rhode Islanders Tuesday at the Convention Center
The Office of Governor Dan McKee invites all members of the general public to help celebrate the start of his 2nd term as the 76th Governor of the State of Rhode Island. This event will take place at the RI Convention Center on January 3, 2023, between 6 pm-8 pm.
YAHOO!
COLAs could come earlier than expected for state pensions. Here's how.
PROVIDENCE — State pensioners take note: "The probabilities continue to increase that [annual] COLAs are restored'' on or before the June 30, 2031 target date set nearly a decade ago. That was the message the state's pension consultants at Gabriel Roeder Smith & Co. delivered this past week to...
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen
These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
ctnewsjunkie.com
CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes
Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
ecori.org
EPA: Rhode Island Hospital Late in Disclosing 2021 Emissions
PROVIDENCE — One of Rhode Island’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases failed to disclose its 2021 emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the federal agency. Rhode Island Hospital was flagged in August for failing to report its emissions without a valid reason, according to facility-level data...
GoLocalProv
Lincoln Almond Was a Man of Unusual Integrity - Jim Murphy
I’ll never forget meeting Lincoln Almond in person for the first time at his home in Lincoln in 1994. As a native Rhode Islander, I was, like everyone else, aware of his long tenure as the state’s U.S. Attorney and his successful prosecution of leading crime figures over the years.
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: McKee Has a Mandate
Make no mistake about it -- Dan McKee has a mandate. He beat back multiple Democratic challengers in the primary who combined to spend nearly $10 million to tell Rhode Islanders what a bad guy McKee was. Helena Foulkes spent $1.4 million of her own money to spread the message.
