Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Fire at Atlantic City Electric in EHT not suspicious, officials say

By Lynda Cohen
 3 days ago
Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a fire Saturday night at the Atlantic City Electric building on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.

The call came in just before 8 p.m., and quickly required response from all fire of the township’s fire companies: Farmington, Cardiff, Bargaintown, West Atlantic City and Scullville. The Northfield Fire Department also responded.

No details were immediately available about the fire and its effects. There were no flames visible, but smoke could still be seen coming from the building more than a half-hour after it was first reported.

The area in front of the building starting at Delilah Road was blocked from traffic for about two hours.

This story is developing. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.

