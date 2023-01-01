ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal

Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Huskies compete at Elks Classic

The Hanford West Huskies went 2-2 during the 40th Annual Clovis Elks Classic held Dec. 27-30 at Clovis High in Clovis. The Huskies opened the tournament on Dec. 27 with an impressive 76-30 win over East High (Bakersfield). Remy Barnes led the way for the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden Haire had 12 points, while Brenden Lopez finished with nine points. Every member of the Huskies scored in the game.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers take third at Clovis Elks Classic

The Lemoore Tigers are starting to find their groove. The Tigers went 3-1 at the 40th annual Clovis Elks Classic played December 27th to December 30th at Clovis High in Clovis. Coach Joel Sligh was happy with how the team played during the tournament. "I thought we played well, I...
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department. Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more rain in the metro area and snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet). According to KSEE24’s Chief Meteorologist A.J. Fox, after a quiet Tuesday with cloudy skies, […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
FRESNO, CA
Great Bend Post

Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
fresnosheriff.org

Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased

On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno apartment shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after police say a stray bullet struck him inside his Fresno apartment has been identified by officers. The man was identified as 51-year-old Victor Becerra. According to police, at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North […]
FRESNO, CA
