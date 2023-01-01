Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal
Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies compete at Elks Classic
The Hanford West Huskies went 2-2 during the 40th Annual Clovis Elks Classic held Dec. 27-30 at Clovis High in Clovis. The Huskies opened the tournament on Dec. 27 with an impressive 76-30 win over East High (Bakersfield). Remy Barnes led the way for the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden Haire had 12 points, while Brenden Lopez finished with nine points. Every member of the Huskies scored in the game.
Hanford Sentinel
Tigers take third at Clovis Elks Classic
The Lemoore Tigers are starting to find their groove. The Tigers went 3-1 at the 40th annual Clovis Elks Classic played December 27th to December 30th at Clovis High in Clovis. Coach Joel Sligh was happy with how the team played during the tournament. "I thought we played well, I...
Visalia, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Visalia. The Immanuel High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00. The Immanuel High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on January 03, 2023, 19:30:00.
Hanford Sentinel
Viking girls win Reedley Holiday Tournament
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team won the Reedley Holiday Tournament played Dec. 28-30 in Reedley. Kingsburg is now 11-4 overall.
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday. “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
Woman shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department. Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and […]
Flames break out at northeast Fresno home, no injuries reported
Fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in northeast Fresno.
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni ceremonial swearing-in
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni took the oath of office again on Tuesday as part of a ceremonial event in Downtown Fresno following the retirement of former-sheriff Margaret Mims. The event took place in the ballroom of the County Plaza / Del Webb building in Downtown Fresno. Former-sheriff Margaret Mims performed […]
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more rain in the metro area and snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet). According to KSEE24’s Chief Meteorologist A.J. Fox, after a quiet Tuesday with cloudy skies, […]
fresnoalliance.com
Hate Is in the Air
In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
They are the first 2023 newborn babies in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are! Sierra View Medical Center: Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled […]
Northwest Fresno pottery business aims to help foster youth
A northwest Fresno pottery business is reaching out to help foster youth in our community.
fresnosheriff.org
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno apartment shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after police say a stray bullet struck him inside his Fresno apartment has been identified by officers. The man was identified as 51-year-old Victor Becerra. According to police, at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North […]
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0