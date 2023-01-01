The Hanford West Huskies went 2-2 during the 40th Annual Clovis Elks Classic held Dec. 27-30 at Clovis High in Clovis. The Huskies opened the tournament on Dec. 27 with an impressive 76-30 win over East High (Bakersfield). Remy Barnes led the way for the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden Haire had 12 points, while Brenden Lopez finished with nine points. Every member of the Huskies scored in the game.

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO