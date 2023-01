MUSCATINE, Iowa – Library fines have become a thing of the past at Musser Public Library effective today (Jan. 3, 2023), as the library stops charging fines for overdue materials and institutes the forgiveness of past fines. These policy changes will have an impact on more than 2,500 Musser Public Library (MPL) patrons.

