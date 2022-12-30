Hi Everyone!T.G.I.F., it IS the truth!Today we finished up our week of "Train Gardens" at the most obvious place to go see a "Train Garden", a train museum, the B&O Railroad Museum. The legit birthplace of railroading in America. And as you enter the Roundhouse one of the most elegant Christmas trees you have ever seen greets you. And the rest of the railroading history in this building, is decorated too. All of the steam Locomotives, the Cabooses, and the railcars have lights, balls, and all the visual fixings on them! The holiday festivities at the B&O began just after Thanksgiving...

