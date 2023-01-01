Read full article on original website
Evansville firefighters continue to battle warehouse fire
In the morning on New Year's Eve, flames dozens of feet tall erupted from a warehouse in the 1400 block of Garvin St. in Evansville. Firefighters responded to reports of a loud explosion followed by the beginning of the fire. By Sunday night, there were no visible flames in the...
Evansville Fire Department responded to more than 11,000 calls for service in 2022
The Evansville Fire Department wrapped up a busy 2023 with a 4-alarm fire at the warehouse on North Garvin that was sparked on the morning of New Year's Eve. That was the final run of the month and the year for EFD. The EFD responded to 11,210 calls for service...
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
Henderson emergency officials respond to multiple water rescues caused by overnight flooding
With heavy rains sweeping through western Kentucky overnight Monday into Tuesday, rescue officials stayed busy helping motorists affected by floodwaters. Officials with the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) say they responded to three water rescue incidents since about 11:45 p.m. Monday night. According to HCCR, the rescues were the result...
Madisonville Burger King closed after fire caused by lightning strike
A Burger King restaurant in Madisonville, Kentucky, is closed after a fire that was started by a lightning strike. Crews with the Madisonville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive just after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke...
Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31. Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and […]
Basement fire under investigation in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement. “The first unit on the scene confirmed […]
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
Child makes card to uplift Evansville Firefighters after massive fire
The Tri-State resident uplifted Evansville firefighters after several days of working the Garvin Street warehouse fire. According to a recent post from the Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357, a young girl used her art skills to bring smile to the first responders on duty. The post says, "even during the...
EPD: Man facing arson charge in connection to house fire on S. Bosse Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is currently in jail charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Evansville on Saturday evening. Evansville fire officials say the house caught fire on South Bosse Avenue. According to a press release, Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of...
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
One person arrested after fire on Bosse Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested after a fire on Bosse Avenue damaged two homes. Firefighters were sent to a home in the 1600 block of S Bosse Avenue around 5:30 Saturday night. When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames from a window. Firefighters said the home suffered extensive […]
Tell City’s Schergens Center closed until further notice
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say effective January 4, the Schergens Center will be closed to walkers, pickleball players and the general public until further notice. Tell City officials say the city is lending a helping hand to Perry Preschool and Child Care in their time of need for an alternate site to operate […]
Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled
Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County. Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
