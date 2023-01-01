ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville firefighters continue to battle warehouse fire

In the morning on New Year's Eve, flames dozens of feet tall erupted from a warehouse in the 1400 block of Garvin St. in Evansville. Firefighters responded to reports of a loud explosion followed by the beginning of the fire. By Sunday night, there were no visible flames in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville Burger King closed after fire caused by lightning strike

A Burger King restaurant in Madisonville, Kentucky, is closed after a fire that was started by a lightning strike. Crews with the Madisonville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive just after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31. Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Basement fire under investigation in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement. “The first unit on the scene confirmed […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Child makes card to uplift Evansville Firefighters after massive fire

The Tri-State resident uplifted Evansville firefighters after several days of working the Garvin Street warehouse fire. According to a recent post from the Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357, a young girl used her art skills to bring smile to the first responders on duty. The post says, "even during the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One person arrested after fire on Bosse Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested after a fire on Bosse Avenue damaged two homes. Firefighters were sent to a home in the 1600 block of S Bosse Avenue around 5:30 Saturday night. When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames from a window. Firefighters said the home suffered extensive […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City’s Schergens Center closed until further notice

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say effective January 4, the Schergens Center will be closed to walkers, pickleball players and the general public until further notice. Tell City officials say the city is lending a helping hand to Perry Preschool and Child Care in their time of need for an alternate site to operate […]
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled

Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County. Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night

WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL

