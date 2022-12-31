It’s not been a great start to the new year for California residents. So far, the state has seen disastrous flooding, dangerous landslides, and widespread power outages due to powerful storms. Now, meteorologists say a bomb cyclone will potentially drench the state with more precipitation at a rapid rate. Despite this, experts say the torrential downpour won’t make a dent in California’s ongoing drought.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO