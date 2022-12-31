Read full article on original website
Akron fire responds to hazardous materials call at downtown federal building
Akron fire dispatched numerous units to the downtown federal building at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday for a possible hazardous materials incident. Information on the nature of the incident at the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse at 2 S. Main St. was not immediately available. The building houses a number of...
Experts Claim ‘Brutal’ California Flooding Still Won’t Quench Relentless Drought
It’s not been a great start to the new year for California residents. So far, the state has seen disastrous flooding, dangerous landslides, and widespread power outages due to powerful storms. Now, meteorologists say a bomb cyclone will potentially drench the state with more precipitation at a rapid rate. Despite this, experts say the torrential downpour won’t make a dent in California’s ongoing drought.
