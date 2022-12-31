Read full article on original website
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
‘This is a very special place’: In farewell, Gov. Charlie Baker touts bipartisanship and radiates appreciation
"Despite a myriad of political fights and distractions that were raging all around us, people here chose to focus on the work and it paid off." Gov. Charlie Baker was always going to have to find a way to work together with Democrats. That’s a given for any Republican who...
Healey discusses future of the state, representation from western Massachusetts
A tour of the state starting in Springfield, Governor-elect Maura Healey listed her plans to move Massachusetts forward.
MA Residents Can Avoid Wasting Money On A Daily Basis
No doubt inflation is putting a dent on everybody's wallet, but there are ways you can save money as we have 5 suggestions for Bay State residents from the Berkshires to Boston and our tri-state region neighbors in keeping their budgets intact as we can prevent everyone from overspending as in these instances "frugality" rules:
‘Medal of Honor Highway Across America’ completed in Massachusetts
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy
If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
What the MBTA Communities law means for your town
First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"
Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
Massachusetts ranked among ‘most moved from’ states in America
BOSTON — More people moved out of Massachusetts than into the state in 2022, according to a new study. United Van Lines’ annual “National Movers Study” based its destination ranking off the percentage of inbound and outbound state movers who utilized their services in the last year.
Mass. one of 6 states with highest flu rates in country, CDC says
Flu rates remain “very high” across Massachusetts, with the state being just one of six total in the country said to have the highest flu rates in the country in a weekly flu report updated as of Dec. 30, 2022, and collected through Dec. 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023.
