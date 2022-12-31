ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

MA Residents Can Avoid Wasting Money On A Daily Basis

No doubt inflation is putting a dent on everybody's wallet, but there are ways you can save money as we have 5 suggestions for Bay State residents from the Berkshires to Boston and our tri-state region neighbors in keeping their budgets intact as we can prevent everyone from overspending as in these instances "frugality" rules:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
centraloregondaily.com

‘Medal of Honor Highway Across America’ completed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy

If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

What the MBTA Communities law means for your town

First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"

Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy