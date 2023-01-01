Read full article on original website
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted...
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
Three NYC police officers hurt in machete attack near New Year's Eve celebration
Three New York City police officers were struck by a man wielding a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square about two hours before the midnight Sunday, according to the NYPD commissioner.
Terrorism probed in machete attack on NYPD officers
A man accused in the New Year's Eve attack on three New York City police officers near Times Square has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Sources say the suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, had already been placed on an FBI terror watchlist after self-radicalizing online. Nancy Chen has the latest.
Man charged with attempted murder after New Year's Eve machete attack on NYPD officers
The man arrested in connection with an attack that injured several New York City police officers during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Trevor Bickford,...
Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
Man charged in machete attack that injured NYPD officers
Trevor Bickford, a 19-year-old man from Maine, is charged with attempted murder and assault for the attack that injured three New York City police officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Sources say he had recently been added to an FBI terror watchlist. CBS News' Lana Zak has more.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
CBS News
Maine man charged with attempted murder in NYC machete attack
A Wells, Maine man has officially been charged with attempted murder in a New Year's Eve attack on police. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
Coming soon in 2023: New Staten Island restaurants due to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s no shortage of restaurants on Staten Island. Rolling into the New Year, Staten Island’s estimated 500,000 residents have 1,035 licensed eateries from which to choose. And a few more are on their way. Also, at the moment, according to the State Liquor...
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Parents of Child Found Alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx Located
The NYPD confirmed on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, that the parents of an unidentified girl found alone on Dec. 31, in the Soundview section of The Bronx have been located and an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. Earlier on Sunday, police had been appealing to the public for...
CBS News
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton residents
The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area.
CBS News
