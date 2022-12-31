Read full article on original website
Nooksack Valley stands atop NWC after win over Lynden
LYNDEN — Star guard Devin Coppinger and Nooksack Valley were too much to handle for the Lynden Lions as they fell 60-47 to a relentless Pioneers team on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Coppinger had a team-high 17 points and helped lead the Pioneer squad to victory. Other contributors were juniors Tana Hoekema and Lainey Kimball, Hoekema was second on the team with 13 points followed by Kimball’s 11 points.
Lynden, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
La Conner declares state of emergency after severe flooding
LA CONNER, Wash. — City officials in the small Skagit County town of La Conner declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, after weeks of rain, melting snow and a higher than predicted king tide caused water to flood the streets. On Wednesday, family members worked to salvage what...
These are the best new eateries in Whatcom County, according to Yelp reviews
Whatcom County welcomed new restaurants that received high praise and ratings from Yelp this year. Here’s what eateries you should try next.
Man arrested after brandishing rifle near Bellis Fair Mall
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man was arrested in Skagit County after witnesses said he brandished a rifle near the Bellis Fair Mall. Bellingham Police say that witnesses reported that the man brandished the rifle in several locations, including on Bellis Fair Parkway near Target on Monday, January 2nd. The...
No subdued excitement here as 2023 welcomed with screaming ‘into the abyss’ in Bellingham
A collective “scream into the abyss” to herald 2023 on Taylor Dock was suggested on Reddit.
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
COVID cases increasing in Whatcom, and it could get worse
Whatcom health officials seeing a “tridemic” roller-coaster respiratory illnesses rise through the holidays.
Where were the least-expensive groceries in Bellingham in 2022? Here’s how prices compared
We checked grocery prices at local stores monthly to find the store with the most affordable prices and see how costs fluctuated in 2022.
