Nooksack Valley stands atop NWC after win over Lynden

LYNDEN — Star guard Devin Coppinger and Nooksack Valley were too much to handle for the Lynden Lions as they fell 60-47 to a relentless Pioneers team on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Coppinger had a team-high 17 points and helped lead the Pioneer squad to victory. Other contributors were juniors Tana Hoekema and Lainey Kimball, Hoekema was second on the team with 13 points followed by Kimball’s 11 points.
The Sedro-Woolley High School basketball team will have a game with Lynden High School on January 02, 2023, 19:15:00.
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
Man arrested after brandishing rifle near Bellis Fair Mall

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man was arrested in Skagit County after witnesses said he brandished a rifle near the Bellis Fair Mall. Bellingham Police say that witnesses reported that the man brandished the rifle in several locations, including on Bellis Fair Parkway near Target on Monday, January 2nd. The...
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
