LYNDEN — Star guard Devin Coppinger and Nooksack Valley were too much to handle for the Lynden Lions as they fell 60-47 to a relentless Pioneers team on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Coppinger had a team-high 17 points and helped lead the Pioneer squad to victory. Other contributors were juniors Tana Hoekema and Lainey Kimball, Hoekema was second on the team with 13 points followed by Kimball’s 11 points.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO