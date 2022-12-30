ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD), died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County

With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61

TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
TRINITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

17-year-old found near home in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Missing 17-year-old found safely

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a teenager, reported missing on New Year's Day, has been found safe. Crews had been looking for the teen, who they said has a cognitive impairment, since Sunday morning, after he was reported missing from his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman dead after shooting at Microtel Inn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces charges after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman. Rick Monroe Jr., 25, was arrested Sunday. Officers responded to Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Ct. before 6:30 a.m. to find 25-year-old Dasia Gentry unconscious with a gunshot wound. First responders performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive Gentry. She died on scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ourstate.com

From Surf to Turf in Kernersville

Bobby Leloudis’s father wanted him to come home to the family restaurant business in North Carolina. Bobby was open to the idea, but he wanted his own turf. So he told his dad, Athanasios “Tommy” Leloudis — a Greek immigrant who knew the “surf ” side of the business from owning seafood restaurants — about his idea for a steakhouse.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Gas leak reported in Kernersville shuts down road

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville Police Department is responding to a gas leak. The gas leak occurred Tuesday morning in the area of South Main Street from Old Winston Road to Highway 421. Part of the road is closed at this time due to the gas leak. There’s no...
KERNERSVILLE, NC

