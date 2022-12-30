Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Related
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD), died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
newsfromthestates.com
Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County
With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
17-year-old found near home in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
WXII 12
Missing 17-year-old found safely
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a teenager, reported missing on New Year's Day, has been found safe. Crews had been looking for the teen, who they said has a cognitive impairment, since Sunday morning, after he was reported missing from his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington.
Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
Winston-Salem woman dead after shooting at Microtel Inn
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces charges after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman. Rick Monroe Jr., 25, was arrested Sunday. Officers responded to Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Ct. before 6:30 a.m. to find 25-year-old Dasia Gentry unconscious with a gunshot wound. First responders performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive Gentry. She died on scene.
WXII 12
19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
ourstate.com
From Surf to Turf in Kernersville
Bobby Leloudis’s father wanted him to come home to the family restaurant business in North Carolina. Bobby was open to the idea, but he wanted his own turf. So he told his dad, Athanasios “Tommy” Leloudis — a Greek immigrant who knew the “surf ” side of the business from owning seafood restaurants — about his idea for a steakhouse.
WXII 12
Gas leak reported in Kernersville shuts down road
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville Police Department is responding to a gas leak. The gas leak occurred Tuesday morning in the area of South Main Street from Old Winston Road to Highway 421. Part of the road is closed at this time due to the gas leak. There’s no...
Comments / 1