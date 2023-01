INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For a Horizon League leading third time this season, Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma has been named the #HLWBB Freshman of the Week. Last time out Reisma and the Vikings returned to Horizon League play, picking up a pair of wins at Youngstown State and Robert Morris. With the victories, Cleveland State extended its win streak to a program record 13 consecutive games, and remained perfect in #HLWBB play at 4-0 after the first two weeks of league action.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO