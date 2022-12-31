ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuvikings.com

Reisma Named #HLWBB Freshman Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For a Horizon League leading third time this season, Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma has been named the #HLWBB Freshman of the Week. Last time out Reisma and the Vikings returned to Horizon League play, picking up a pair of wins at Youngstown State and Robert Morris. With the victories, Cleveland State extended its win streak to a program record 13 consecutive games, and remained perfect in #HLWBB play at 4-0 after the first two weeks of league action.
CLEVELAND, OH
gozips.com

Akron Names Tim Donnelly Interim Head Baseball Coach

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."
AKRON, OH
pittsburghsportsnow.com

ESPN’s Pete Thamel Predicts Kent State Transfer WR Dante Cephas Will Land at Pitt

Pitt’s wide receivers looked as good as they have all season in a win over No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl, but the unit is still looking to be upgraded this offseason. Tiquan Underwood and the Pitt coaching staff have identified — and offered — a number of wide receivers out of the transfer portal, but the top target has been Kent State transfer Dante Cephas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
LIFE_HACKS

4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio

Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road

UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  According to Ohio […]
OHIO STATE

