St. Ignatius makes defensive stand to hold off St. Vincent-St. Mary, 63-62, in boys basketball showdown
Sophomore Damon Friery led the Wildcats with 24 points
csuvikings.com
Reisma Named #HLWBB Freshman Of The Week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For a Horizon League leading third time this season, Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma has been named the #HLWBB Freshman of the Week. Last time out Reisma and the Vikings returned to Horizon League play, picking up a pair of wins at Youngstown State and Robert Morris. With the victories, Cleveland State extended its win streak to a program record 13 consecutive games, and remained perfect in #HLWBB play at 4-0 after the first two weeks of league action.
Ohio’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best post players for the 2022-23 season
Who are the top post players in Ohio high school girls basketball this season?
Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played December 25-31
From to Mackenzie Blackford to Nathan Walker of John Glenn, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio
gozips.com
Akron Names Tim Donnelly Interim Head Baseball Coach
AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."
pittsburghsportsnow.com
ESPN’s Pete Thamel Predicts Kent State Transfer WR Dante Cephas Will Land at Pitt
Pitt’s wide receivers looked as good as they have all season in a win over No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl, but the unit is still looking to be upgraded this offseason. Tiquan Underwood and the Pitt coaching staff have identified — and offered — a number of wide receivers out of the transfer portal, but the top target has been Kent State transfer Dante Cephas.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
Akron Sauerkraut Balls? RubberDucks to change name for one game this season
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron RubberDucks will become the Akron Sauerkraut Balls for night this season. The team will use the rebranded name on Friday, Aug. 18, to honor the appetizer long associated with Akron.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
