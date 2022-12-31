Read full article on original website
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
Paycheck deductions begin for paid family leave program
Employers are to withhold 0.45% from employees' paychecks and contribute a matching 0.45% from their organization. Workers will not be able to claim the benefit, however, until January 2024.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Emergency paid sick leave still required in Colorado
All Colorado employers are required to pay for sick leave, but not just the kind that accrues through the year. They are also required to provide 80 hours of public health emergency leave.
New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado
As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
New deductions to your paycheck for Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This program was voted on and passed in 2020, but paycheck deductions will start this year. Employers were supposed to notify employees at the new year that these deductions would begin. Here’s a break down of how it works:. Premiums sit around .9% of...
Polis seeks $200M more to fight property tax hike, rejects eliminating 2 cent gas tax increase
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday unveiled changes to his 2023-24 state budget proposal, less than a week before the start of the 2023 legislative session. At the outset, the governor rejected suggestions of eliminating the 2 cent-a-gallon gas tax hike that is slated to go into effect on July 1. His administration, backed by his allies in the legislature, suspended that tax hike last year in response to soaring inflation.
4 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
COLORADO, USA — A new year means new state laws take effect. From cage-free eggs to minimum wage, many of the new laws could financially impact Coloradans. More than half of all U.S. states are increasing their minimum wage this year. That includes Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased by a little over a dollar to $13.65 an hour. If you work in Denver, the minimum wage increased by almost 9% to $17.29 an hour.
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state by Jan 31st
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
