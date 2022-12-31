(Salt Lake City, UT) — There’s still time to provide feedback on the state’s strategic plan for addressing homelessness. The Utah Office of Homeless Services released the “Statewide Collaboration for Change: Utah’s Plan to Address Homelessness” last month. Public comments will be collected until this Sunday, January 8th. There are several ways to make sure your voice is heard, including an online form, email or mail. The specific details of the plan can be found online.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO