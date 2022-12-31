Read full article on original website
Silus Buttbuster
3d ago
as it should be. taxes were paid on all earnings as i understand
Reply
12
Sunnyside
3d ago
stop taking and stop giving to people who never worked a day in life.
Reply(1)
12
Related
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
kslnewsradio.com
New vaccination bill: what does it mean for those unvaccinated?
SALT LAKE CITY –Today marks exactly two weeks to the start of the 2023 legislative session. State lawmakers are already hard at work on a number of bills addressing Utahn’s health and safety. More specifically, one of those bills would make it illegal to discriminate against someone based...
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Idaho laws going into effect at the start of 2023
IDAHO, USA — Three bills are now law at the start of 2023. Here's what we know. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a subscription must be able...
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
etvnews.com
OHV Education Course Now Required in Utah
The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Outdoor Recreation is reminding the public that there is a new law in the state that requires all off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators to complete an education course before operating OHVs on public land. The purpose of the course is to equip...
midutahradio.com
Utah Asks For Public Opinion On Addressing Homelessness
(Salt Lake City, UT) — There’s still time to provide feedback on the state’s strategic plan for addressing homelessness. The Utah Office of Homeless Services released the “Statewide Collaboration for Change: Utah’s Plan to Address Homelessness” last month. Public comments will be collected until this Sunday, January 8th. There are several ways to make sure your voice is heard, including an online form, email or mail. The specific details of the plan can be found online.
svinews.com
End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming
CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
kfornow.com
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
ksl.com
Housing market predictions 2023: What will home prices do?
SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine earning over $100,000 a year and being qualified to buy a half-million-dollar home — but still not being able to swing it. In 2022, that was Joseph Branca's reality, along with plenty of other Utahns who wanted to join the mad dash to homeownership, but ultimately ended up walking away.
kvnutalk
Financial disclosures reveal that Lee-McMullin race did not set record for campaign spending – Cache Valley Daily
WASHINGTON D.C. – As it turned out, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and independent challenger Evan McMullin did not set a new record for campaign spending in their competing bids for Utah’s seat in the U.S. Senate last year. That dubious honor still belongs to the congressional campaign between...
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
Ratepayers to foot $2M bill for coal-power mandate
Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to...
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
Opinion: Until we solve these problems, we shouldn’t waste resources on a new flag
Utah has other marketing opportunities that make a new flag unnecessary. Read more about why it may be a waste of resources.
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: November 2022 mountain states chickens and eggs highlights
Colorado egg production during November 2022 was 49.1 million eggs, up 19 percent from October 2022 but down 59 percent from November 2021 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in November 2022 was 2.14 million, up 26 percent from November 2022 but down 57 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,299 eggs, down 6 percent from last year.
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
Comments / 6