Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes
CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
wvpublic.org
Senate Letter To DHHR Requests Child Welfare Policy Changes
The West Virginia Senate leadership has sent a seven page letter to Department of Health and Human Resources Interim Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben that details a number of short, intermediate and long term policy changes that focus on improving child welfare outcomes they would like to see implemented. Senate President...
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
West Virginia Senators want change at DHHR
A group of West Virginia senators is asking the new head of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Bureau for Social Services to consider several changes to the state's child welfare policies.
kiowacountypress.net
Survey reveals sinking confidence in public schools among voters
(West Virginia News Service) Five in 10 voters say their confidence in the public school system has decreased since the start of the Covid crisis and over the past year, according to a recent nationwide survey by education think tank the Hunt Institute. According to data from the National Bureau...
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
West Virginia leaders applaud new business successes of 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Perhaps the biggest story of 2022 in West Virginia was the economic development boom, and state leaders hope it will continue this new year. 2022 began with the announcement that Nucor Steel would build a plant near the Ohio River in Mason County. Then, GreenPower Motor Company opened an operation to […]
hivplusmag.com
West Virginia Officials Block Clean Needle Programs Despite HIV Outbreak
In August 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finished an investigation on an HIV outbreak in Kanawa County, West Virginia. The findings cited the county with “the most concerning HIV outbreak in the United States” and a warning that the reported diagnoses may only be “the tip of the iceberg.”
29% of West Virginia homes contain cancer-causing radon
A recent report from the American Lung Association has found that about 29% of homes in West Virginia contain a high level of radon gas, which is a dangerous carcinogen.
WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
woay.com
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging consumers to be careful when evaluating weight loss options. Quick-fix solutions are easily accessible but are not always the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term results. Consumers should avoid advertisements for miracle pills and creams...
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
How a bill becomes law in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill is an idea for a new law, or an idea to change or do away with an existing law. Hundreds of bills enter the legislative process in West Virginia each time the Legislature meets. Two groups of elected citizens – 34 senators and 100 delegates – study, discuss and vote on bills, and in doing so act for the people of West Virginia. Bills enter the legislative process either through the House of Delegates or the Senate, but to become laws, bills must pass both chambers and avoid a governor’s veto.
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
WTRF
Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
AOL Corp
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order
CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WorkForce West Virginia booting up virtual job fairs
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia announced a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs taking place Wednesday. The event will be the first job fair in a series of fairs scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month throughout 2023. “As we kick off our first Statewide Virtual Job Fair...
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
