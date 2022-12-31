ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Lootpress

Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes

CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
MARYLAND STATE
wvpublic.org

Senate Letter To DHHR Requests Child Welfare Policy Changes

The West Virginia Senate leadership has sent a seven page letter to Department of Health and Human Resources Interim Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben that details a number of short, intermediate and long term policy changes that focus on improving child welfare outcomes they would like to see implemented. Senate President...
MARYLAND STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
kiowacountypress.net

Survey reveals sinking confidence in public schools among voters

(West Virginia News Service) Five in 10 voters say their confidence in the public school system has decreased since the start of the Covid crisis and over the past year, according to a recent nationwide survey by education think tank the Hunt Institute. According to data from the National Bureau...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
Lootpress

WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lootpress

How a bill becomes law in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill is an idea for a new law, or an idea to change or do away with an existing law. Hundreds of bills enter the legislative process in West Virginia each time the Legislature meets. Two groups of elected citizens – 34 senators and 100 delegates – study, discuss and vote on bills, and in doing so act for the people of West Virginia. Bills enter the legislative process either through the House of Delegates or the Senate, but to become laws, bills must pass both chambers and avoid a governor’s veto.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
aarp.org

AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January

Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
HAWAII STATE
WTRF

Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in PSC order

CHARLESTON — An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WorkForce West Virginia booting up virtual job fairs

CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia announced a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs taking place Wednesday. The event will be the first job fair in a series of fairs scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month throughout 2023. “As we kick off our first Statewide Virtual Job Fair...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE

