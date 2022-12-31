In the years after the Civil War of 1861 to 1865, veterans became part of the Western Movement in the USA. Most soldiers returned to their home states at first, and then many former soldiers pursued opportunities in undeveloped lands Out West. They tended to stop in “prairie states” first, to make land claims, then eventually they continued moving farther west. They tended to move along the lines of railroads which were being extended farther and farther west. This blog article is about a Civil War veteran, George Boman, who followed this pattern.

