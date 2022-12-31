Read full article on original website
Related
Nashville, Shelby County will appeal dismissal of Tenn. school voucher case
Plaintiffs behind two lawsuits challenging Tennessee’s private school voucher law plan to appeal a judicial panel’s dismissal of their remaining legal claims.Metropolitan Nashville and Shelby County governments, which jointly challenged the 2019 law that applies only to their counties, notified the Tennessee Court of Appeals late last month that they will appeal the latest ruling. Attorneys representing parents and taxpayers in a second lawsuit submitted a separate notice of appeal.The appeals...
U-Haul ranks Tennessee a top growth state in 2022
The state of Tennessee has remained a popular state for people to move to, although it has dropped lower in the mist popular places to move according to an analysis by U-Haul.
actionnews5.com
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
tn.gov
TDMHSAS Announces $15 Million in Permanent Supportive Housing Investments
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is excited to announce applications are open for about $15 million in state funding to create affordable, permanent supportive housing for Tennesseans living with behavioral health challenges. The funding is spread across three programs under the Creating...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO RESERVE NATIVE TREES TO PLANT DURING THE ANNUAL “TENNESSEE TREE DAY” EVENT TAKING PLACE ON MARCH 18. TREES MUST BE RESERVED ONLINE BEFORE FEBRUARY 26, WHEN REGISTRATION CLOSES. THERE ARE TEN NATIVE TREE SPECIES TO CHOOSE FROM ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A SMALL DONATION IS REQUESTED FOR EACH TREE DURING REGISTRATION. ALL TREES MUST BE PICKED UP ON THE DATES AND AT THE LOCATIONS CHOSEN DURING REGISTRATION. GO TO TECTN.ORG/TENNESSEETREEDAY TO RESERVE TREES.
WKRN
High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist
Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
wkyufm.org
More woman than ever are serving in state legislatures, but that's not the case in Tennessee
There will be 2,376 women serving in state legislatures across the U.S. in 2023. That’s slightly above last year’s number, which set a record. But in Tennessee, the trend is going in the opposite direction. A year ago 23 of the 132 members of the General Assembly were women, and in the upcoming session there will be 19. The lowest amount since 1998.
localmemphis.com
Here are some new laws that go into effect in Tennessee in 2023
Laws across the country are taking effect in various states with the new year. Tennessee's include a new wine and liquor law that will remove case discounts.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
The Journey of a Civil War Veteran: George Boman of Tennessee
In the years after the Civil War of 1861 to 1865, veterans became part of the Western Movement in the USA. Most soldiers returned to their home states at first, and then many former soldiers pursued opportunities in undeveloped lands Out West. They tended to stop in “prairie states” first, to make land claims, then eventually they continued moving farther west. They tended to move along the lines of railroads which were being extended farther and farther west. This blog article is about a Civil War veteran, George Boman, who followed this pattern.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What is drag? As performances draw political criticism, experts weigh in
Though it is a centuries-old theatrical art, drag is increasingly in the news these days. Legislative efforts to limit drag shows are underway in the U.S. House and six states, including Tennessee, amid allegations from the political right that the performance art is inherently inappropriate. As of mid-November, at least 126 drag shows faced threats and sometimes protests this year.
smithcountyinsider.com
TWRA Requests Input on Chronic Disease Wasting Strategic Plan
NASHVILLE — A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
tnvacation.com
Make the Upper Cumberland Your New Happy Place
Escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region to find yourself again. If you long to slow down a bit, escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region for some rest and relaxation. Tucked along Interstate 40 between Nashville and Knoxville, the Upper Cumberland encompasses 18 small cities that are big on Southern hospitality.
Comments / 0