WRDW-TV
Will Ga., S.C. health insurance rates rise in 2023?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new study shows that health insurance rates could potentially increase in 2023. According to the 2023 Cost of Health Insurance study, from 2022 to 2023, health insurance rates across the nation increased by four percent, while Georgia saw the largest year-over-year jump in health insurance costs for a 40-year-old on a silver plan, increasing by 20 percent.
georgiarecorder.com
Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 Legislature
A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff. In a fall meeting...
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?
Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
After federal dollars dwindle, the demand for needed rental assistance isn’t going away
ATLANTA — Christina Thomas says it was a heartbreaking process to have to go through an eviction with her grandchildren. “I couldn’t go to sleep, I couldn’t go to sleep at all,” said Thomas. She told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln she was evicted after her application...
Amy Bryan of Direct Services elected to MOWAG Board of Directors
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Amy Bryan, the chief executive officer of Direct Services, has been elected to the Meals on Wheels Association of Georgia (MOWAG) Board of Directors, says a Direct Services press release. The MOWAG, which is affiliated with Meals On Wheels America, is a non-profit statewide organization in which senior nutrition providers work […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘We feel like it’s a missed opportunity’ Georgia Power customers react to rate hike
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They plan to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
Small, large farmers of the year honored at breakfast
VALDOSTA — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently attended the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast here, where he delivered remarks and provided farm program updates to local producers in attendance. The breakfast event and Tripp’s remarks honored local farmers in Lowndes and Echols counties for their significant contributions to the success of Georgia’s agriculture industry.
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker Ignored the Concerns of Older Georgians
Now that the runoff election dust has settled and Senator Raphael Warnock is returning to Washington, it’s clear that Herschel Walker’s inability to focus on the kitchen table issues cost the Republican support among our state’s most powerful constituency – older voters. I belong to that...
wtvy.com
New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians welcomed the new year, a new state law went into effect that requires insurance companies to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare. “Insurance companies that cover physical things like a broken arm or broken leg now have to...
georgiatrend.com
Engineering and Construction: Have Investment, Will Build
The flood of funds being funneled by new federal laws into green infrastructure projects in Georgia is setting the stage for a better, more sustainable future for the state. It’s a prospect that has engineering and construction companies keen to get started, and rural areas, disadvantaged communities and environmentalists hoping to see significant benefits.
Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up […]
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy.
2023 could be the year for sports betting and casino gambling in Georgia
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
