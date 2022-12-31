ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents

(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023

BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
MARYLAND STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
Government Technology

Maryland CIO Michael Leahy Announces Plans to Leave Role

Maryland CIO and Department of Information Technology Secretary Michael Leahy is leaving office next week. According to a LinkedIn post, he plans to step down on Jan. 10, capping off six years in the leadership role. Leahy’s departure comes as the state readies for a change in governor that sees...
MARYLAND STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
aminerdetail.com

A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland Gov. Hogan, largest state employee union reach deal on worker pay increase

Maryland's largest union representing state employees announced they've reached an agreement with Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for a wage increase. AFSCME Maryland Council 3 announced they've reached an agreement with the outgoing Hogan administration on a wage increase package for its members. The agreement guaranteed a step increase in the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

New Year’s Brings Raise in Minimum Wage

Workers in both Delaware and Maryland will see an increase in pay beginning with the new year. Effective January 1, 2023 Delaware’s minimum hourly wage rate will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 an hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase incrementally on January 1st over the next two years to reach $15 an hour in 2025. Senate Bill 15 was passed in 2021 during the 151st General Assembly.
MARYLAND STATE

