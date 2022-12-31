Read full article on original website
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Virginia reduces grocery sales tax
Virginia’s 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products has been reduced to 1 percent effective January 1, 2023. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his promises when he campaigned for office in 2021. The initiative passed through both houses of the state Senate and House of Delegates with bipartisan support during the 2022 General Assembly last winter. Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke) has been spearheading the tax cut for several years, but now it is a reality. The Governor, House of Delegates, and State Senate Republicans sought to make the tax cut effective on July 1, 2022. However, it was delayed until January 1, 2023.
Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is ringing in a new COVID strain of the Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5, which experts warn is quickly spreading across the U.S. XBB Omicron already accounts for about 40 percent of COVID cases across the country. The variant is also blamed for about 75 percent of patients in the Northeast. Despite the prevalence of the sub-variant, VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says the new strain has not made the same level of impact in Virginia.
Why Virginians can expect to save some money on groceries this year
Virginians are starting the new year with a little relief at the grocery checkout line. As of Jan. 1, the state's 1.5% portion of the grocery tax has officially been eliminated.
STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas
As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.
Va. farmers urged to respond to ag census before deadline
RICHMOND—Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia farmers are being encouraged to return their questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline. The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard...
Virginia ranks in top 5 growth states of 2022, according to U-Haul
"You can hike in the mountains or relax on the beach here. Everything you could want is accessible in just over an hour from central Virginia," O'Neill said. "There’s something for everyone."
Virginia Wesleyan University professor weighs in on Virginia's 7th District Senate race
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District seat in a special election. There are a lot of big issues on the table, including abortion. Although Democrats will hold a majority in the...
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
New study shows alarming diabetes numbers as Central Virginians deal with drug shortages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new study from the peer-reviewed medical journal, Diabetes Care, showing the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase more rapidly over the next few decades.
23 questions for 2023
Every year begins with questions. Here are 23 of them for 2023. What will Gov. Glenn Youngkin do? The governor enters his second year and remains pretty popular, quite a feat for a Republican in a state that has been leaning Democratic. He signaled some of his priorities in his proposed amendments to the state budget last month – tax cuts, an overhaul in state workforce programs, and an acceleration of site development. But those are hardly the biggest questions surrounding Youngkin.
Advocates say mental health push needs separate teams for separate issues
Lawmakers are about to consider massive new changes to Virginia's mental health system. But, part of the discussion will be about isolating the problem. When people talk about problems with mental health, sometimes what they’re actually talking about is a developmental disability. That’s one of the reasons why Brian Kelmar founded a nonprofit known as Legal Reform for the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled. He says the governor's proposal to create new crisis response teams needs to have separate teams – some for people in a mental health crisis and then others for people with developmental disabilities.
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
VA State Grocery Tax To End Jan. 1
As proof of the saying “Elections have consequences,” Virginia’s current 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on January 1, 2023. While running for office in 2021, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his campaign promises. During the 2022 General Assembly last winter, the initiative passed […]
Virginia to Receive over $230 Million for Small Business Growth
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Virginia has been approved to receive federal funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Virginia will receive over $230 million from the Department of the Treasury to promote small business growth and entrepreneurship through the American Rescue Plan.
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
