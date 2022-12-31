Read full article on original website
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's $6.6B budget surplus: How will your tax dollars be spent?
MADISON, Wis. - A new year brings fresh political fights. After a bitter election year in 2022, the people you elected start at the Wisconsin Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Ahead of Inauguration Day 2023, FOX6 News asked the state's top leaders what they’re planning for the state and how they'll spend your tax money.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Calls For ‘Meaningful Conversation’ On Legalizing Marijuana In Inaugural Address
During an inaugural address on Tuesday, the governor of Wisconsin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing marijuana reform in the new session. After being sworn in for his second term, Gov. Tony Evers (D) listed a number of policy priorities, including for the state to have a “meaningful conversation about treating marijuana much like we do alcohol.”
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to […] The post Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Daily Cardinal
Evers seeks 'significant increase' for UW System in Wisconsin's next state budget
For most Wisconsinites, ringing in the new year meant making resolutions and enjoying a break from school or work. But for Gov. Tony Evers, 2023 ushered in Wisconsin’s hectic biennial state budget process. The state budget cycle resets every two years, beginning in an even year and ending in...
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
spmetrowire.com
Lt. Gov. Rodriguez sworn in, delivers inaugural address
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was sworn in today as the 46th lieutenant governor of the state of Wisconsin during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony, where she delivered her inaugural address. Below are Lt. Gov. Rodriguez’s remarks as prepared for delivery:. Good afternoon, Wisconsin. I am humbled, honored, and thrilled...
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 wisconsin lottery tax credit
Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. Wisconsin Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca says this year’s credit is “due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery.” Overall, the Lottery Credit has over $319.8 million available for distribution to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2022. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $5.1 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
fortatkinsononline.com
Vruwink named 2022 Friend of Housing
State Rep. Don Vruwink has been chosen to receive the 2022 Friend of Housing award from the Wisconsin Builders Association Board of Directors, according to information released by his office Friday. Vruwink will be presented with the award Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the State Capitol. According to the release, the...
spmetrowire.com
WisDNR now taking applications for brownfield grants
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the Wisconsin Assessment Monies (WAM) brownfield assessment grant program. Brownfields are properties where the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of contamination. Brownfields vary in size, location, age, and past use; they can be anything from a 500-acre former automobile assembly plant to a small, abandoned gas station.
wisfarmer.com
Six Wisconsin schools awarded Pollinator Grants
Imperiled insect pollinators and monarch butterflies will get some help from high school students this year. Sand County Foundation is awarding pollinator habitat grants to agriculture and science programs at 21 Midwestern high schools including Wisconsin. Each school district or FFA chapter will receive prairie seeds and seedlings, a consultation, and $1,000 to support project expenses.
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
spectrumnews1.com
Parents scramble to find medicine as Children's Tylenol shortage hits Wisconsin
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — For parents, cold and flu season can be a very stressful time of the year. This season, medication shortages are contributing to the stress. As more children come down with COVID-19, RSV and the flu, parents are scrambling to find Children’s Tylenol and other over-the-counter medications.
wpr.org
'It landed in the checking account': Wisconsin farm economist, lender say 2022 was a good year for ag
Even after a year of record high inflation, economic forecasts show 2022 was a good year to be farming. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated that national net farm income will reach $160.5 billion for the year. That’s 13.8 percent higher than in 2021 and roughly 50 percent higher than the 20-year average, according to ag economist Paul Mitchell.
CBS 58
FBI report: hate crimes on the rise in Wisconsin and US despite significant underreporting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of hate crimes committed in the US is spiking, according to new data from the FBI. It's concerning both advocacy groups and marginalized populations. But only a fraction of law enforcement agencies submitted data for the most recent study, meaning hate crime statistics are likely even higher.
WEAU-TV 13
USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis. A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations. Here are the locations as listed in a media release from...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
seehafernews.com
Farmers Encouraged to Apply for Pre-Season Contract Agreements with the Wisconsin LFPA Program
The Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program is offering $1.5 million in preseason contract agreements to Wisconsin farmers who are interested in selling products to the program. The program encourages small to medium-sized, socially disadvantaged, and historically underserved producers to apply for these agreements through January 20, 2023.
