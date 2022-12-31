ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
beckersdental.com

Vermont nonprofit dental services paused due to staff shortages

A nonprofit dental clinic in Vermont is pausing its services because of a lack of qualified employees, VTDigger reported Jan. 2. South Royalton-based HealthHUB's mobile dental clinic was given a $350,000 congressional earmark to provide restorative dental care for adult residents, but is having trouble hiring dental hygienists. Competition for...
VERMONT STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company

VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Governor announces $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant awards

Scott Administration awards more than $3.9 million for accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced December 29, 2022, $3.9 million in...
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using income taxes instead of property taxes. The idea has been kicked around before. Legislation aimed at educational equity got the ball rolling last year, but until now, nobody has dug into the details to see whether it could be done.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods

Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
VERMONT STATE
NHPR

Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year

When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
aarp.org

Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk

Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
KAPOLEI, HI

