aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
beckersdental.com
Vermont nonprofit dental services paused due to staff shortages
A nonprofit dental clinic in Vermont is pausing its services because of a lack of qualified employees, VTDigger reported Jan. 2. South Royalton-based HealthHUB's mobile dental clinic was given a $350,000 congressional earmark to provide restorative dental care for adult residents, but is having trouble hiring dental hygienists. Competition for...
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
compassvermont.com
Vermont Saw The Highest Percentage of Inbound Migration for the Second Consecutive Year
United Van Lines released the company's 46th Annual National Movers Study, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas. The study revealed that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. The top reasons for moving to Vermont were jobs and family. Join...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
WCAX
Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
vermontbiz.com
Governor announces $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant awards
Scott Administration awards more than $3.9 million for accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced December 29, 2022, $3.9 million in...
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
WCAX
Livestock vet shortage has large animal doctors hoofing it statewide
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has a lot of large farm animals, and that makes for a tall task for veterinarians who specialize in how to care for them. State leaders say recruiting and retaining livestock vets is an ongoing challenge depending on the time and place. Dr. Erica...
manchesterinklink.com
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
WCAX
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using income taxes instead of property taxes. The idea has been kicked around before. Legislation aimed at educational equity got the ball rolling last year, but until now, nobody has dug into the details to see whether it could be done.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
NHPR
Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year
When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
