WAPT
New year means new legislative session, tax breaks
JACKSON, Miss. — Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage of House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. According to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under...
Wells Fargo pushing Mississippi furniture company $100 million in debt into bankruptcy
Creditors are seeking to recoup millions from United Furniture Industries, and one of its largest creditors — banking giant Wells Fargo — is pushing the company into an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. Chapter 7 is a liquidation of a company’s assets, which are sold to pay creditors....
qcnews.com
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Health Care Faces ‘Looming Disaster,’ Medical Group Warns Lawmakers
Mississippi’s healthcare crisis is worsening and an overhaul of the state’s “current system of care is unmistakably essential,” a leading medical group warned hours before the State Legislature was set to begin its 2023 session at noon Monday. “The lack of access to healthcare for many...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: General Contractor work
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings. WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church. Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and...
mageenews.com
Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
aarp.org
aarp.org
aarp.org
‘BREAK THE STIGMA’: Doctors speak about health benefits of medical cannabis at Mississippi forum
Approximately 50 people came to a Wednesday forum at the Natchez Community Center about medical cannabis led by doctors with knowledge in the field. The forum was organized by a collaboration of local dispensaries to educate the public, and their potential clients, about the products they will soon offer. These...
aarp.org
Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending
(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
WTOK-TV
Candidate qualifying period open for Mississippi elections
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Tuesday candidates in Mississippi may begin qualifying for the 2023 elections which will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices. Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide which provides essential information for those seeking...
Vicksburg veteran, lawyer announces 2024 run to be next U.S. senator from Mississippi
Ty Pinkins, veteran, lawyer, author and Vicksburg resident, announced his candidacy for United States Senate in the 2024 Democratic Primary Tuesday morning. Although the qualifying period for the 2024 election doesn’t begin until next year, Pinkins said Tuesday he chose to announce his candidacy early and get a head start on campaigning. A campaign event in the Vicksburg area will be announced this month, he added.
aarp.org
Police: Suspects tried to cash thousands of dollars in fake Mississippi credit union checks
Police are investigating after suspects attempted to cash thousands of dollars in fake checks displaying a Mississippi credit union’s name. Officials with Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union in Vicksburg contacted police on the morning of Dec. 30 in reference to the fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made...
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi Mobile ID available
Photo credit: Mississippi Department of Public Safety. MIssissippians can carry their identification card on their phone, thanks to an app. Since 2021, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) has offered smartphone users the opportunity to have a mobile version of their driver’s license identification on their devices. Called the Mississippi Mobile ID, the app is available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play for Android users. More than 20 states currently use the Mobile ID program.
desotocountynews.com
Naloxone opioid overdose kits available free of charge
The Mississippi State Department of Health says naloxone kits to counteract opioid overdoses are available through the department free of charge. You may know of naloxone by the names Narcan and Kloxxado. The medication can reverse an overdose of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. To request...
WDAM-TV
Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi. On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year. “Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle...
wjsu.org
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
