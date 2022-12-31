I worked in a nursing home back in the 70's. they were so short staffed I couldn't believe it. One time I was alone on a whole hall of patients. I had to feed them all breakfast and lunch, wash them all, get them up in a chair if they were able, and turn the ones that could't every 2hrs. I don't know how I did it. I was only 18. Home care would be better, or the smaller homes with less people.
State should start a coop program for the high schools and get the older kids in there to work for credits for school. Better than them sitting idle playing games and getting in trouble. Plus it might spark an interest in some kids who might want to take it further and maybe going into the medical field. I know so people will give me flack over this post but I don’t care. Our kids need to be kept busy, learn things that they don’t teach in the school anymore and be exposed to people that set good examples. Anybody can flip a burger but when you help out an elderly person and they give you a big smile that is the best heart feeling you can ever feel. Kids can be programmed, expose them to good deeds and that will make them a better adult.
Comments / 5