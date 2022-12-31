Read full article on original website
Related
Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover
Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
State lawmakers start “official” business on hundreds of bills
For Montana’s republican and democratic lawmakers, Monday was the first day to meet and greet and receive an official welcome from Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. This is the 68th legislative session and all Montana lawmakers returned to the state capitol to get the lawmaking session underway.
Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner
A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
Montana among 27 states that raised its minimum wage Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Gov. Gianforte announced board appointments
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through Jan. 1, 2027. Susan Kirby...
‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised
And away we go! Legislators in both House and Senate chambers were sworn in as the 68th Legislative Session kicked off Monday. Republicans are going into the 90-day sprint with a supermajority and a slew of proposed legislation ranging from constitutional amendments to how to distribute the nearly $2 billion in budget surplus — and […] The post ‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
Idaho laws going into effect at the start of 2023
IDAHO, USA — Three bills are now law at the start of 2023. Here's what we know. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a subscription must be able...
montanarightnow.com
Minimum wage increases to $9.95/hour in Montana
MONTANA - Minimum wage increased 75 cents an hour in Montana starting January 1, 2023. Now, minimum wage is $9.95/ hour. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said about 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022... and are likely to receive higher wages due to the minimum wage increase.
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
them.us
Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s First Trans Lawmaker, Has Officially Been Sworn In
Zooey Zephyr is officially in the House. Zephyr, the first trans woman to be elected to the Montana state legislature, took the Oath of Office on Monday, documenting the process on TikTok. “Day 1 of 90 is in the books,” Zephyr wrote on TikTok, along with a video of her...
Montana legislator hopeful questions if reservation votes should count
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
mtpr.org
Gov. Gianforte will appoint a new state campaign cop in January
After meeting and interviewing five candidates Wednesday, a committee of lawmakers failed to find consensus to pick finalists for the job of Commissioner of Political Practices. With current Commissioner Jeff Mangan meeting the end of his six-year term, Gianforte must appoint a new leader of the office that enforces state...
No more TikTok for Griz and Cats? Gianforte Wants Montana School Ban
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking for Montana's University system to implement a ban on TikTok, saying the Chinese-based app is giving the Communist Party the ability to spy on Americans. Gianforte made the appeal in a letter to the Board of Regents and Clayton Christian Tuesday. Gianforte has been at...
Comments / 0