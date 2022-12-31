Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
aarp.org
Valentines in Nature
Early spring in NH brings a cacophony of sounds in the woods, fields and ponds as a multitude of animals begin fascinating courtship rituals. This is the great time to explore the context of those nighttime noises and antics outside your windows. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator...
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
cbs17
Duke researchers’ pancreatic cancer treatment method shows promise in early studies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Pancreatic cancer is considered one of the most difficult cancers to treat, with a five-year survival rate of only 11 percent. Researchers at Duke University are trying to change that. They’re studying a new potential treatment. The research is still in the very early stages, but the results appear promising, so far.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Great Resources, Great Challenges
North Carolina food: great resources, great challenges. Let’s take a culinary trip across North Carolina. Our leader will be food expert and retired UNC-Chapel Hill professor Marcie Cohen Ferris. Our guidebook will be her latest book, “Edible North Carolina.”. For many years I traveled across our state searching...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
mynews13.com
Sewing sustainability: Textiles lead the way to a greener future
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a rich history with the textile industry, but the historic cotton mills have nothing to do with what’s happening in textile labs at N.C. State University. The research there could set the United States up to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint. What...
2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!
As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
ourstate.com
Book Review: Now You Know It All
A waitress in rural North Carolina who’s running from her past; a college student traveling abroad; a new mother dealing with postpartum psychosis. In Now You Know It All, a collection of short stories by Chapel Hill writer and psychiatrist Joanna Pearson, these and other North Carolina women find themselves at turning points.
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
countynews4you.com
“Racially-Isolated” Schools in North Carolina Increase
More schools across North Carolina are racially segregating or becoming “racially isolated. According to a new report titled “Still Stymied: Why Integration Has Not Transformed North Carolina’s Schools” by Kris Nordstrom, Senior Policy Analyst with the Education and Law Project of the NC Justice Center, there has been very little progress since its first report, “Stymied by Segregation (March 2018).
All households can now apply for NC heating bill assistance program
The program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
ourstate.com
The January 2023 Issue
In and around the original Washington, the river meets the sound, old structures are given a new purpose, and life above and below the water is in constant transition. Few culinary traditions run as deep as collards in North Carolina. by Katie Kane. A Year in This House: The Family...
NCDOT accepting applications for careers in aviation through end of January for summer academy
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation will be accepting applications through the end of January for its 2023 Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy Grant Program. The program works to support developments in the aviation workforce with grants of up to $3,000 per academy...
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
southparkmagazine.com
Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region
North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
Charlotte Stories
NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents
The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
Comments / 0