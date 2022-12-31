Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
Valentines in Nature
Early spring in NH brings a cacophony of sounds in the woods, fields and ponds as a multitude of animals begin fascinating courtship rituals. This is the great time to explore the context of those nighttime noises and antics outside your windows. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator...
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
Comments / 0