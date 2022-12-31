Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Governor Hobbs looks to 'build' with affordable housing plan
On her first full day as the new Governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs rolled up her sleeves with a day of service and shared how she plans to prioritize affordable housing in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs order extending employment protections to LGBTQ+ state employees.
In her first act as governor, Katie Hobbs signed an executive order extending employment protections to state employees in the LGBTQ+ community. The order also applies to state vendors and contractors.
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
kjzz.org
New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools
Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
KTAR.com
Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud
PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
kjzz.org
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will not challenge appellate ruling on territorial abortion law
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she does not plan on challenging a ruling from the state Court of Appeals that allows doctors to perform abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy. Two laws on abortion access caused confusion in Arizona, as one dating back to the 1800s prevented almost...
azmirror.com
Abe Hamadeh, other plaintiffs, deserve sanctions and fines for bringing evidence-free election challenge
Everyone involved in Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of a race he lost should face sanctions and more than $10,000 in fines, the lawyer for Attorney General Kris Mayes told a judge. The trial, wrote attorney Dan Barr, who represented Mayes and her campaign in the...
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
kjzz.org
There's a major change to the way Arizona taxes are collected starting in 2023
With the new year comes a major change to the way state taxes are collected in Arizona that not many people are talking about. “You’re on to something, and I think it’s a big deal. I don’t why it wasn’t a bigger deal in the election," said economist Dennis Hoffman of Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business.
Small business weighs in on minimum wage increase
The minimum wage is increasing in January. Small business OK Feed and Pet Supply shares how that would impact them.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
AZFamily
Superintendent Tom Horne shares plans for Arizona public schools
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
AZFamily
New Arizona school superintendent discusses priorities for improving public education
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tom Horne knows the job well, serving as Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2003 to 2011. Now, he’s back at it again. “I felt very strongly that things were not good, and I had a choice,” said Horne. “I could sit home and have smoke come out my ears or get out there and do something.”
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders to nominate Arizona criminal justice leader as Corrections Secretary
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday (Jan. 3) her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He would replace Solomon Graves, the current secretary. “As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona state laws go into effect Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance
Several new Arizona state laws go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance. Arizonans with criminal convictions can apply to have their records shielded from public view, including some violent and dangerous offenses, crimes against children and sex trafficking.
Fronteras Desk
Removal begins on Ducey's shipping container walls, but questions remain
Contractors hired by the state of Arizona have started dismantling a makeshift border wall made of shipping containers in Yuma and Cochise counties. The containers went up on federal land in both areas, without permission or an environmental impact study. Agencies in charge of the land said the projects were illegal and the state mounted a legal battle to allow the containers to stay. But the federal government didn't intervene to stop the work until December, when the Department of Justice filed suit to force Arizona to remove the containers.
Comments / 0