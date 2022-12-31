PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tom Horne knows the job well, serving as Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2003 to 2011. Now, he’s back at it again. “I felt very strongly that things were not good, and I had a choice,” said Horne. “I could sit home and have smoke come out my ears or get out there and do something.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO