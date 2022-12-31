ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
kjzz.org

New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools

Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act

PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud

PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
ARIZONA STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
kjzz.org

There's a major change to the way Arizona taxes are collected starting in 2023

With the new year comes a major change to the way state taxes are collected in Arizona that not many people are talking about. “You’re on to something, and I think it’s a big deal. I don’t why it wasn’t a bigger deal in the election," said economist Dennis Hoffman of Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business.
ARIZONA STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
AZFamily

Superintendent Tom Horne shares plans for Arizona public schools

The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
ARIZONA STATE
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

Removal begins on Ducey's shipping container walls, but questions remain

Contractors hired by the state of Arizona have started dismantling a makeshift border wall made of shipping containers in Yuma and Cochise counties. The containers went up on federal land in both areas, without permission or an environmental impact study. Agencies in charge of the land said the projects were illegal and the state mounted a legal battle to allow the containers to stay. But the federal government didn't intervene to stop the work until December, when the Department of Justice filed suit to force Arizona to remove the containers.
