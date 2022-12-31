(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO