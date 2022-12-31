ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Anita dick
3d ago

Connecticut faces the fact that we have so called leaders who refuse to have the utility company regulated and allow them to overcharge its customers to the point of not being able to afford heat so the governor rushes in to be the hero and gives our tax dollars to companies to help out under the guise of fuel assistance but it's looking more and more like money laundering

Chad m
3d ago

Always programs for low income families. What about the middle class? Why are we always punished for Democrat’s failures?

tubby custard
3d ago

We received help. $250. Not even a month’s worth. We wanted to split it up for the winter months and save about $75 a month, but Eversource doesn’t use it that way. So we’re in trouble for the rest of winter

ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Truckers weigh options on new highway tax

(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved

Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

