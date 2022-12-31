Read full article on original website
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
beckerspayer.com
New Jersey now requires individual, small business plans to cover abortion care
New Jersey has become the eighth state to require state-regulated health plans to cover abortion services. The coverage requirement began Jan. 1 for the individual and small employer markets, with larger employers being required later in 2023, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the state's insurance department. The...
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners can apply for ANCHOR program giving them up to $1,500
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of the month to apply for a program that will provide them with some extra cash this year.
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
NJ food stamps benefits going up: Are you eligible?
New Jerseyans who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting at least a 15% increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum monthly SNAP benefit rising to $50. The New Jersey Department of Human Services reports the increase was included in recently signed...
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday
Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
The most common last names in New Jersey
For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
Racial justice measures languish as advocates fear backsliding
Advocates say anti-crime focus could stymie advances for nonwhite New Jerseyans. After the racial justice protests of 2020, local and state leaders in New Jersey vowed they would break down systemic racism in policy decisions. Advocates and sociologists warned that discussing the ways in which racism seeped through the daily...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
MBA, Industry Mourn 'Trailblazing Leader' Regina Lowrie
Dytrix CEO with 40 years in the mortgage industry was first woman to chair MBA board. Regina M. Lowrie, the first woman to chair the Mortgage Bankers Association's board of directors, died suddenly over the weekend. In a letter sent Monday to its members, the Mortgage Bankers Association of New...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.
Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
aarp.org
Valentines in Nature
Early spring in NH brings a cacophony of sounds in the woods, fields and ponds as a multitude of animals begin fascinating courtship rituals. This is the great time to explore the context of those nighttime noises and antics outside your windows. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator...
Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos
Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor
WENONAH, NJ – Former New Jersey State Senator and Democrat political powerbroker Steve Sweeney is not done yet. In 2021, he lost in an upset election to Conservative Republican Ed Durr. Since his defeat, Sweeney has been politicking, planning his comeback for 2022. According to his last financial report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Sweeney has a million-dollar war chest to start his return to office. He even has a ‘company car’, purchased by the campaign he uses to drive around to campaign and political events across the state. He’s no longer a state senator, but The post Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor appeared first on Shore News Network.
