Read full article on original website
Imagine
3d ago
How about just lower the outrageous utilities across the board for everyone year-round?!
Reply(1)
23
JC
2d ago
Seen it in Utah. It was for cold. Very exciting for poor Utahns, at first. Then the bill became due. What had been 150 a month turned into a lump payment of 450, plus the current month. Oh, and rates increased. It got scrapped. do people have zero experience in other states that tried this?
Reply
5
Steve W
2d ago
how about people pay their bills? If you can't afford it, don't use it or buy it! Be responsible for yourself and financial situation.
Reply
8
Related
The Daily Score
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
Learn 5 New Laws Assisting Residence of WA State in 2023
Did Washington State Have Any New Laws Pass for 2023?. It's a brand new year and with the arrival of 2023 welcomes new laws for Washington State residents. More money for workers, more care for the environment and more assistance to the homeless are currently in effect. 1) Minimum Wage.
Realtors back Gov. Inslee's $4 billion housing proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposal to spend $4 billion on new housing has the support of the state’s realtors. The referendum, proposed by Inslee, a Democrat, last month, would allow the state to borrow $4 billion outside of the state’s debt limit for housing relief.
Washington think tank questions claim that greenhouse gas policies ‘working as intended’
(The Center Square) – Todd Myers, environmental director at the free market Washington Policy Center, takes issue with officials touting the effectiveness of state climate change policies on greenhouse gas emissions. “Going all the way back to 2006, our state has launched a range of initiatives designed to bring...
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Robocall scams targeted by bill in Washington state
You aren’t the only one who thinks the barrage of unsolicited robocalls you receive has gotten out of hand. What’s happening: A new proposal before the Washington Legislature aims to crack down on scams that use autodialing tools, or robocalling, to try to sell people products or extract personal information.
seattleschild.com
Alliance for Gun Responsibility demands big change in 2023
The Alliance for Gun Responsibility has set its 2023 legislative agenda, pushing for more big changes in state law in its effort to reduce, or in the best world, stop, gun deaths and injuries in Washington State. Each year, the non-profit advocacy organization, which launched in 2013, leads a statewide coalition of citizens to lobby lawmakers to pass responsible gun legislation. Those efforts are in part responsible for the passage of three critical initiatives since the organization’s inception:
Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda
The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
thereflector.com
Census: Washington added more people in 2022, but Idaho growing faster
Washington and Idaho added tens of thousands of people over the last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers released on Dec. 22. This added up to a small population increase in Washington and a significant increase in Idaho. Washington saw a population increase of 45,041 people over fiscal year...
KATU.com
These new Washington state laws are now in effect
Numerous laws went into effect in Washington state as the clock struck midnight on January 1. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2023 begins:. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan. 1. Workers who are ages 14 or 15 can be paid $13.38 an hour (85% of the “adult minimum wage”). Washington state’s minimum wage was $13.69 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $14.49 a year ago.
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect
OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
thejoltnews.com
New labor laws kick in this month
Various labor-related laws have taken effect this year, starting January 1, affecting various workers, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced in a press release. Minimum wage hike. In a statement dated December 27, L&I said that the state’s minimum wage is now $15.74 per hour, hiking...
Chronicle
Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today
OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics strike new contract
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Everett (Wash.) Clinic and Polyclinic have reached an agreement to keep 19,000 commercial members in-network. According to a Dec. 22 news release, the agreement does not include Medicare Advantage members. Regence BlueShield and the clinics' agreement for Medicare Advantage members expired Dec. 5. The...
Chronicle
Grace Period for Late Fees, Civil Penalties on Unpaid Washington Tolls Ends March 2023
Washington state drivers who are late in paying their toll road fees would do well to remember that the grace period for late fees on unpaid tolls ends on March 1, 2023. In July 2021, a revamped Good to Go! toll system was launched, at which time the Washington State Department of Transportation stopped charging late fees and civil penalties on all express toll lanes, bridges, and tunnels in the state. WSDOT also stopped requesting registration holds from the state Department of Licensing due to unpaid tolls.
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Comments / 26