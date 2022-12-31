Read full article on original website
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
Staying safe from Ohio scams in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Say goodbye to 2022 — another year filled with money and personal information lost to scams, according to the Better Business Bureau. As 2023 begins, the BBB recommended making some resolutions to help keep you free from fraud this new year. “They can look so legitimate. They, they have the website […]
Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing
Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
New Ohio law permits K9 transport by ambulance
A new law in is designed to secure the health and safety of Ohio’s four-legged law enforcement officers. The Governor has signed a bill which authorizes emergency medical personnel to transport a police dog by ambulance if the K-9 is injured in the line of duty. Under the old...
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Gov. Mike DeWine warns gambling companies following Ohio sports betting launch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s taken a personal interest in enforcing state regulations for advertising by gambling companies, in his first comments on the subject since the launch of legal sports betting in the state on Sunday. DeWine told reporters on Tuesday that he’s shared...
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
In surprise upset, 'moderate' Jason Stephens takes Ohio House Speaker position
Moderately conservative Republican Jason Stephens snatched the coveted Ohio House Speaker job Tuesday from a far-right lawmaker who was already elected speaker in a non-official party vote.
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
Small business owners expect similar concerns in Ohio in 2023 as they faced in 2022
(The Center Square) – Not much will change in the new year for small businesses around Ohio, according to a new report released by the National Federation of Independent Business. The survey of the state’s small business owners from NFIB shows inflation and labor are expected to continue to be challenges in 2023. "While Ohio entrepreneurs are seeing an improvement in the supply chain, record-high inflation and staffing shortages continue...
How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?
Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio
This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
Ohio Senator JD Vance officially sworn into office
JD Vance has officially been sworn into the United States Senate.
