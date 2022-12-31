CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time for the new year, a new omicron strain is spreading fast in parts of the U.S.CBS 2's Noel Brennan learned that doctors in Illinois are concerned about this new coronavirus variant.All eyes are on the northeastern part of the country, where the new strain already accounts for the majority of new cases. The number of cases in the Chicago region have double in the last week.The name XBB.1.5 may be new, but this coronavirus variant spreads in a familiar way."We've seen the prevalence increasing in the U.S. week over week," said University of Illinois...

