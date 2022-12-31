Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Chicago mayor touts 2022 'accomplishments' amid crowded field of challengers
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was prosperous in 2022 as her challengers in this year's mayoral election are laying out plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field have joined the race to take on Lightfoot. Public safety within the city is one of the main issues. Last week, Lightfoot issued a news release looking back on...
Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities
"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
Cash bail reform’s a matter of principle, not data
At the stroke of midnight Sunday, Illinois was supposed to be the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail. As of Jan. 2, however, the Chicago Tribune reported that Cook County’s judicial system “chugged along … in the same way it has for years” under the old rules governing pretrial proceedings.
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
Scoop: Cook County property tax payments pushed to April
Cook County property owners won't have to pay their next tax bills until April 3, treasurer Maria Pappas' office tells Axios. Why it matters: The final bill payments for 2021 were due last Friday and a regular schedule for 2022 payments would have required the next installment be paid on March 1 — a huge burden on county residents.
Are Illinois Schools Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to Know As MLK Day Approaches
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year falls on Jan. 16. The holiday, which often sees community gatherings, parades and celebrations across the country, is honored by many with acts of service or events surrounding voting rights. The day...
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
Inside Kyuramen, the Japanese Chain’s First Chicago Location
River North has a new ramen shop, part of an ongoing effort by Tony Hu to bring Asian chains to Chicago. Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, and his team welcome Kyuramen to Chicago in December, taking over the space vacated by Imperial Lamian on the corner of State and Hubbard.
New coronavirus strain causes 'double-whammy' of concern for Chicago epidemiologist
CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time for the new year, a new omicron strain is spreading fast in parts of the U.S.CBS 2's Noel Brennan learned that doctors in Illinois are concerned about this new coronavirus variant.All eyes are on the northeastern part of the country, where the new strain already accounts for the majority of new cases. The number of cases in the Chicago region have double in the last week.The name XBB.1.5 may be new, but this coronavirus variant spreads in a familiar way."We've seen the prevalence increasing in the U.S. week over week," said University of Illinois...
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators
If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions. The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property Taxes
School District 227Photo byRich Township High School. In partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education, Rich Township High School District 227 Board of Education has applied for and is expected to receive the Property Tax Relief Grant (PTRG) for the 2022 tax year. This grant provides school districts an opportunity to lower the property tax burden on local taxpayers with nearly all the tax relief paid for by the State of Illinois.
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
Cook County Poised to Set New Record For Opioid Deaths as Researchers Warn of Hundreds of Uncounted Cases
The number of opioid deaths in Cook County last year is likely to set a new record, possibly reaching over 2,000 once all autopsy tests have been completed, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. The office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it...
With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital
Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
