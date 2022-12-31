ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Chicago mayor touts 2022 'accomplishments' amid crowded field of challengers

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was prosperous in 2022 as her challengers in this year's mayoral election are laying out plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field have joined the race to take on Lightfoot. Public safety within the city is one of the main issues. Last week, Lightfoot issued a news release looking back on...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities

"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Cash bail reform’s a matter of principle, not data

At the stroke of midnight Sunday, Illinois was supposed to be the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail. As of Jan. 2, however, the Chicago Tribune reported that Cook County’s judicial system “chugged along … in the same way it has for years” under the old rules governing pretrial proceedings.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Scoop: Cook County property tax payments pushed to April

Cook County property owners won't have to pay their next tax bills until April 3, treasurer Maria Pappas' office tells Axios. Why it matters: The final bill payments for 2021 were due last Friday and a regular schedule for 2022 payments would have required the next installment be paid on March 1 — a huge burden on county residents.
COOK COUNTY, IL
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Inside Kyuramen, the Japanese Chain’s First Chicago Location

River North has a new ramen shop, part of an ongoing effort by Tony Hu to bring Asian chains to Chicago. Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, and his team welcome Kyuramen to Chicago in December, taking over the space vacated by Imperial Lamian on the corner of State and Hubbard.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New coronavirus strain causes 'double-whammy' of concern for Chicago epidemiologist

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time for the new year, a new omicron strain is spreading fast in parts of the U.S.CBS 2's Noel Brennan learned that doctors in Illinois are concerned about this new coronavirus variant.All eyes are on the northeastern part of the country, where the new strain already accounts for the majority of new cases. The number of cases in the Chicago region have double in the last week.The name XBB.1.5 may be new, but this coronavirus variant spreads in a familiar way."We've seen the prevalence increasing in the U.S. week over week," said University of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property Taxes

School District 227Photo byRich Township High School. In partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education, Rich Township High School District 227 Board of Education has applied for and is expected to receive the Property Tax Relief Grant (PTRG) for the 2022 tax year. This grant provides school districts an opportunity to lower the property tax burden on local taxpayers with nearly all the tax relief paid for by the State of Illinois.
RICHTON PARK, IL
103GBF

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
oakpark.com

With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital

Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
OAK PARK, IL

