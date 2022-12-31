ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Maine’s new House Speaker pledges to ‘find where the common ground lies’ on major issues

AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross made history last month when she became the first Black lawmaker in Maine ever elected to that top post. But as Maine’s new House Speaker prepares to kick off the 2023 legislative session, the longtime social justice advocate said her focus will be on finding common ground to help all Mainers on issues ranging from housing and energy costs to access to health care and the opioid crisis.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?

Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Tickborne diseases on the rise in Maine; UMaine gets $6.2M for tick lab

The University of Maine is one of the beneficiaries of the national Omnibus spending bill. Maine Senator Susan Collins announced the school's tick lab will be getting over $6 million in funding after the state saw a concerning number of tickborne illnesses in 2022. According to state data, 2022 had...
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022

The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk

Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
Maine's low-income heating oil program gets $6.5 million boost in federal spending bill

Maine is slated to receive additional federal funding to help low-income residents heat their homes. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, recently passed by Congress, contains another $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Maine will receive $6.5 million of that sum, bringing the state's total federal LIHEAP funding to $50 million for the current winter.
Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over

In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January

Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
