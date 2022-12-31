Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
mainepublic.org
Maine’s new House Speaker pledges to ‘find where the common ground lies’ on major issues
AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross made history last month when she became the first Black lawmaker in Maine ever elected to that top post. But as Maine’s new House Speaker prepares to kick off the 2023 legislative session, the longtime social justice advocate said her focus will be on finding common ground to help all Mainers on issues ranging from housing and energy costs to access to health care and the opioid crisis.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
WGME
Tickborne diseases on the rise in Maine; UMaine gets $6.2M for tick lab
The University of Maine is one of the beneficiaries of the national Omnibus spending bill. Maine Senator Susan Collins announced the school's tick lab will be getting over $6 million in funding after the state saw a concerning number of tickborne illnesses in 2022. According to state data, 2022 had...
mainebiz.biz
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022
The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
WMTW
"It's really not working": Competitive energy may not spark big savings in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new year means a new price for power. The default standard offer supply price spiked nearly 50% on Jan. 1, 2023. While CMP delivers your electricity, you have the power to choose your own electricity supplier, but is it a good deal?. “I’m a Yankee....
aarp.org
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
mainepublic.org
Maine State Library hunting for old Franco-American newspapers for digitization project
The Maine State Library is trying to gather and preserve newspapers published for Maine's Franco-American community. Adam Fisher, director of collections development and digital initiatives, says the library is about to embark on a fourth round of a nationally funded effort to digitize old Maine newspapers. Fisher says this time,...
mainepublic.org
Maine's low-income heating oil program gets $6.5 million boost in federal spending bill
Maine is slated to receive additional federal funding to help low-income residents heat their homes. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, recently passed by Congress, contains another $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Maine will receive $6.5 million of that sum, bringing the state's total federal LIHEAP funding to $50 million for the current winter.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
observer-me.com
Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over
In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
aarp.org
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
WGME
Another jump in Maine electric prices in 2023 forces many into financial challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power customers are bracing for bigger power bills. The standard offer rate for the supply portion of your bill just went up 49% as of January 1st. The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the new rate after a competitive bidding process. This increase comes after...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
