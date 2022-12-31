ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FOX59

Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits.  Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging.   One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
INDIANA STATE
aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
KENTUCKY STATE
abc57.com

New year, new laws: Laws taking effect in 2023 in Michiana

Each new year brings new laws, and many took effect on January 1. On the road, a mandate ended. The mandate indicated that signal all turns at least 200 feet ahead of time and 300 feet when over 50 miles per hour. Lawmakers argued the specific distances were constantly broken and difficult to enforce.
INDIANA STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
wdrb.com

New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

New statewide policy on vehicle pursuits now in effect in Indiana

— A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits went into effect on New Year’s Day Sunday. It was in November that the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits and it was required to be incorporated into the policies, procedures, and general orders of all Indiana law enforcement agencies no later than January 1.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces 2022 Graduation Rates

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating. “Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment, or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
INDIANA STATE

