Related
Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits. Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging. One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
aarp.org
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
wpsdlocal6.com
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
abc57.com
New year, new laws: Laws taking effect in 2023 in Michiana
Each new year brings new laws, and many took effect on January 1. On the road, a mandate ended. The mandate indicated that signal all turns at least 200 feet ahead of time and 300 feet when over 50 miles per hour. Lawmakers argued the specific distances were constantly broken and difficult to enforce.
aarp.org
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
aarp.org
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
Indiana lawmakers resume push for speed cameras in work zones
The proposal has been discussed for several years at the Statehouse.
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
city-countyobserver.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits
The law enforcement training board's uniform statewide policy went into effect at the start of the year, establishing minimum standards for law enforcement agencies statewide.
Central Indiana food pantries brace for continued high demand in new year
FRANKLIN, Indiana — The new year brings a familiar challenge for a lot of Hoosiers: People struggling to feed their families. Inflation drove up demand last year and, in some cases, drove down donations. Now, food pantries that help worry 2023 could be difficult, too. Volunteers at Interchurch Pantry...
WRBI Radio
New statewide policy on vehicle pursuits now in effect in Indiana
— A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits went into effect on New Year’s Day Sunday. It was in November that the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits and it was required to be incorporated into the policies, procedures, and general orders of all Indiana law enforcement agencies no later than January 1.
New laws go into effect for Connecticut in 2023
Several new laws have gone into effect for the start of the new year.
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve lawsuit over location tracking practices
INDIANAPOLIS — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokita's office filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces 2022 Graduation Rates
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating. “Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment, or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
Kentucky’s medical cannabis policy takes effect Jan. 1
Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state.
