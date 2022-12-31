Read full article on original website
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
cnycentral.com
Nursing homes calling on Hochul for funding increase to fulfill minimum staffing law
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The president of a group suing New York State over a minimum staffing law impacting nursing homes gave an update on court proceedings after a hearing was held Tuesday morning. Leading Age New York has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 members including not-for-profit...
NY1
Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'
New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state.
Op-Ed: The Reality of Hospice Care
Tara Liberman, executive director of Northwell Health’s Hospice Care Network writes about the value of hospice care and the reluctance of many people to explore it. Read More ...
$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss
December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation allowing individuals to become one-day marriage officiants
Legislation creates pathway for lay individuals to become one-day marriage officiants capable of performing a marriage in state. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation S.739A/A.6300A into law, creating a new path for people over the age of 18 to apply for “one-day designation,” authorizing them to solemnize a single marriage on a specified day in the state of New York.
Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents
According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.
wnypapers.com
NYS Department of Labor establishes process to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) recently announced it has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
Kathy Hochul To Build The 800K Housing Units To Solve New York State's Housing Problem
In her next State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul promised to build 800,000 additional housing units over the following ten years. Turkish Cultural Center Dinner.Photo byKathy Hochul From Flickr.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul wants to build 800K housing units over the next decade. How do you do that?
Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to create 800,000 new housing units over the next ten years as part of her upcoming State of the State address. The state’s housing crisis remains a hot-button issue each legislative session, as demand continues to outweigh the limited housing supply. Housing advocates and tenant groups have sounded the alarm for help at the state level to alleviate affordability issues, but popular housing legislation – including “good cause” eviction and the Tenants Opportunity to Purchase Act – have not been able to get passed in years prior. The last legislative session also signified the end of the controversial 421-a tax incentive program and the Hochul was unsuccessful in garnering enough support for a replacement for the program, 485-w.
New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase
New York state officials are highlighting the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in state history.© Shutterstock “The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, […] The post New York touts first adult-use cannabis retail purchase appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
WHEC TV-10
New Yorkers can now get paid family leave to care for siblings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in New York, people can get paid family leave to care for their brother or sister. For some reason, siblings weren’t considered family in New York, but today that’s one of the laws that changed. Last year, Jean Wells in...
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
mynbc5.com
Public perception among the concerns over New York lawmaker pay raise
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.
naturalproductsinsider.com
N.Y. becomes second state to veto bill restricting dietary supplements to minors
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently vetoed a bill that would prohibit the sale of over-the-counter diet pills or supplements for weight loss or muscle building to minors without a prescription from a health care provider. While she expressed interest in addressing the marketing of such products to minors, Hochul...
New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act
The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.
eastendbeacon.com
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
New York DEC Offering Gift Cards for Your Opinion on Park Signage
Are you the creative type? Or maybe your ideas are more practical in nature? Either way, your next big idea could change the landscape here in New York State; the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for the public's help on ways to improve its signage on public land. On...
