Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to create 800,000 new housing units over the next ten years as part of her upcoming State of the State address. The state’s housing crisis remains a hot-button issue each legislative session, as demand continues to outweigh the limited housing supply. Housing advocates and tenant groups have sounded the alarm for help at the state level to alleviate affordability issues, but popular housing legislation – including “good cause” eviction and the Tenants Opportunity to Purchase Act – have not been able to get passed in years prior. The last legislative session also signified the end of the controversial 421-a tax incentive program and the Hochul was unsuccessful in garnering enough support for a replacement for the program, 485-w.

21 HOURS AGO