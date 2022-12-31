ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Most Charitable Hospitals

Many of us make New Year’s resolutions to improve or do better at something (mine is to swim more). Our wishes for the new year often involve being more generous or giving, either in spirit or finances. Keeping up with the season, I decided to dive into Sage Transparency’s hospital financial data and find out which are the region’s most charitable hospitals.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year

Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges

According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
forwardtimes.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Offering Quality, Affordable Plans During Open Enrollment

Eligible participants may qualify for $0 monthly payments on some plans. The Open Enrollment season has begun and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is offering multiple health plan options — some with $0 co-pays — as part of its continuing commitment to provide quality, cost-effective health care to Texans just as “we have since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace first opened.”
TEXAS STATE
aarp.org

AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda

Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
KFDM-TV

Abbott calls for Atmos Energy investigation following disrupted gas service during freeze

Dec 28, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following disrupted natural gas services during freeze" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

What to expect from the 2023 Texas Legislative session

There’s just over a week left before the start of the 2023 Texas Legislative session. Property taxes, gun control and the power grid are among the top issues on the agenda for state lawmakers. To take a closer look at what to expect, the Standard was joined by political...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
aarp.org

WA Cares in Washington State

WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE

