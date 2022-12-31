Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
North Texas’ Most Charitable Hospitals
Many of us make New Year’s resolutions to improve or do better at something (mine is to swim more). Our wishes for the new year often involve being more generous or giving, either in spirit or finances. Keeping up with the season, I decided to dive into Sage Transparency’s hospital financial data and find out which are the region’s most charitable hospitals.
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
A new Texas Department of Agriculture report also points to other factors that are making it harder for Texans to access and afford food, including wages falling behind rising costs of living.
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
SB12 limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges
According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
forwardtimes.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Offering Quality, Affordable Plans During Open Enrollment
Eligible participants may qualify for $0 monthly payments on some plans. The Open Enrollment season has begun and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is offering multiple health plan options — some with $0 co-pays — as part of its continuing commitment to provide quality, cost-effective health care to Texans just as “we have since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace first opened.”
houstonpublicmedia.org
December’s freeze highlighted ongoing weaknesses of Texas’ power grid, even without widespread blackouts
Texas managed to avoid widespread power outages during the hard freeze before Christmas weekend. But there's a lot that needs to be done to protect the electric grid against another nightmare scenario like the great freeze of February 2021. December's hard freeze came with no precipitation. Ice could have easily...
aarp.org
Texas laws signed in 2021 are officially in effect with the start of 2023
The new laws include an overhaul of the state's judicial branch, air pollution rules and key property tax code revisions. Here's what you need to know.
KFDM-TV
Abbott calls for Atmos Energy investigation following disrupted gas service during freeze
Dec 28, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following disrupted natural gas services during freeze" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
texasstandard.org
What to expect from the 2023 Texas Legislative session
There’s just over a week left before the start of the 2023 Texas Legislative session. Property taxes, gun control and the power grid are among the top issues on the agenda for state lawmakers. To take a closer look at what to expect, the Standard was joined by political...
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
aarp.org
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
