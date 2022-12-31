ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

aarp.org

Valentines in Nature

Early spring in NH brings a cacophony of sounds in the woods, fields and ponds as a multitude of animals begin fascinating courtship rituals. This is the great time to explore the context of those nighttime noises and antics outside your windows. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator...
aarp.org

Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk

Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
KAPOLEI, HI
aarp.org

AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January

Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
KANEOHE, HI
NIH Director's Blog

American Indian and Alaska Native safety, health training showcased

The NIEHS Partnerships for Environmental Public Health (PEPH) network hosted a webinar highlighting organizations that train American Indian and Alaska Native workers and communities in hazardous materials safety, with funding from the NIEHS Worker Training Program (WTP). The Dec. 7 webinar was the first of two PEPH webinars featuring WTP grantees and their efforts to deliver safety and health training to tribal communities.
ALASKA STATE
aarp.org

To Serve, Not To Be Served

AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
yourbigsky.com

Be the voice for a child in need; CASA volunteers needed

There’s a record number of children in Montana’s foster care system and there is a significant increase in children removed from their homes and placed in foster care or with other family members. The need is great; Montana has one of the highest populations of children in foster...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans seeking food stamps run into a huge backlog. No House...
ALASKA STATE
beckersdental.com

Number of dental provider shortage areas in states struggling to hire

Alaska is the most difficult place for employers to hire, according to personal finance website WalletHub, and there are 318 dental health professional shortage areas there. WalletHub examined the states and the District of Columbia using the rate of job openings for the latest month and for the last 12 months. The ranking was published Dec. 15. Read more about the methodology here.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Alaska becomes 49th state in 1959

(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 3, 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.President Eisenhower signed a special proclamation admitting the territory as the largest state at 664,988 square miles. According to History.com, Indigenous peoples inhabited the region for centuries, and the Europeans discovered the area in 1741 after a Russian expedition found the mainland.  Russian hunters would visit Alaska, and the native Aleut population suffered due to exposure to new diseases.The first permanent Russian colony was established in 1784, and following minor conflicts, the British and Americans gained trading rights in Alaska, according to History.com.The United States purchased Alaska in 1867 for $7.2 million. The purchase was ridiculed by many, but people changed their minds about the purchase once gold was discovered in 1898.According to the 2020 Census, the population of Alaska is 733,391.
ALASKA STATE
thealaska100.com

3 Alaska trips you need to take in 2023

After several years of staying home, next year is shaping up to be the year of travel. Here are three Alaska vacations at the top of our list:. • Seward, Alaska – There’s something so peaceful about staying in a beach-side cabin with mountains right outside of your door. Check out Miller’s Landing and Salted Roots for idyllic accommodations.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
alaskafish.news

January kicks off Alaska fishing

Alaska fish harvests for 2023 are being revealed almost daily by state and federal managers, ranging from salmon to groundfish to crab and herring. Here’s a sampler so far, with some added commentary:. The bulk of Alaska’s seafood by far is taken from fishing grounds ranging from three to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskamagazine.com

2022 Alaska Photo Contest Winners

Congratulations to our 2022 photo contest winners. Each image tells a story or captures a slice of Alaska’s unique beauty, adventure, or way of life. This year, we’ve included photographers’ Instagram names so you can follow them online to see even more of their explorations around Alaska and beyond. We hope you enjoy these colorful images from around the Great Land.
ALASKA STATE

