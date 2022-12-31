Read full article on original website
To Serve, Not To Be Served
AARP Rhode Island closed out 2022 in the happiest way – with a celebration to congratulate volunteer Shirley Bishop Harris of North Providence as the recipient of AARP Rhode Island’s 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Community Service. It is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
AARP Maine Releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Looks Ahead to 131st Legislative Session and Working with Leaders on Behalf of Mainers 50+. With the 131st legislative session now underway, AARP Maine announces its 2023 legislative agenda which includes establishing a paid family medical leave program for Maine, as well as a focus on fair and affordable utility rates, high-speed internet expansion and affordable housing.
Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program is accepting applications
Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. Every year Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals to access the knowledge, skills, networks and resources to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises which provide a sustainable income, create jobs and drive innovation.
La. offering $1,000 literacy tutoring vouchers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Education officials are announcing $1,000 literacy tutoring vouchers for eligible students. The vouchers are for students who participate in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program. Officials said the program already benefits hundreds of Louisiana students in PreK through fifth grade. Officials said...
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes in January
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawai`i’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes are on Thursdays at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta “Robin” Bush, a certified Zumba instructor who...
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project. Gather a group of friends or make new friends at the walk on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at Mehana Neighborhood Park, 458 Manawai Street in Kapolei.
Valentines in Nature
Early spring in NH brings a cacophony of sounds in the woods, fields and ponds as a multitude of animals begin fascinating courtship rituals. This is the great time to explore the context of those nighttime noises and antics outside your windows. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator...
Louisiana Department of Education Reopens Public Comment Portal for Early Learning and Development Standards
Louisiana Department of Education Reopens Public Comment Portal for Early Learning and Development Standards. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education is seeking public feedback on changes to the state’s Early Learning and Development Standards until January 10, 2023. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) stated on January...
WA Cares in Washington State
WA Cares: Washington’s ‘First In the Nation’ Program Addressing Long-Term Care Crisis. “Long-term care” means help people living with disabilities use for tasks like bathing, dressing, eating, and toileting. People may need long-term supports for many reasons, including injury, illness, disease or progressive disability related to age. The vast majority of people in Washington get long-term care help from unpaid family members, and others hire professional home care aides or seek higher levels of support in adult family homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
New laws in effect in 2023
Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
New national database helps people find unclaimed property
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states.
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California
Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state
A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022. According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year. People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent...
Cane farmers struggle to save crop after freezing temperatures
After December's arctic blast and with just more than two weeks left in the season, Acadiana's sugarcane farmers struggle to save their crop -- and it could cost you.
7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana
Here are 7 amazing experiences that Louisiana has to offer and the best part is that you can find them all on Airbnb.
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
2023 expects to be a big year for state politics
2023 is shaping up to be a fascinating year for state politics with a governor’s race taking place in the fall. We still don’t know who is exactly running, but political analyst Bernie Pinsonat says we are expecting a decision from junior U-S Senator John Kennedy soon. “A...
