By Kim Meyer-Webb | Photography by Jamison Mosley | Hair by Lindsey Powers Huey | Makeup by Bridget Baltimore with Barbara/Jean. When we arrived at the Nabholz home, Marisa welcomed us as if we were already friends. After enjoying an afternoon of fellowship and photography, she reflected on the wisdom of Gloria Redman – a fellow ardent ambassador of Women & Children First. “We were at lunch and Gloria insisted when you talk to people, always make sure you call them by name. People love that; and everyone adored Gloria.” Both ladies will be celebrated for an unwavering commitment to Women & Children First at the Woman of the Year Gala.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO