ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dillonheraldonline.com

2022 Year In Review: January-June

It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled

On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
myrtlebeachsc.com

How rezoning Waites Island makes way for new high-rise on the land

Waites Island is currently a scenic and conservation preserve located in Cherry Grove Beach, S.C. A Horry County Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for this Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. may change that. The meeting will be held at the Horry County Courthouse located at 1301 2nd Ave...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Jerry Richardson Honored For 50 Years Of Service To City Of Dillon Fire Department

Pictured are (adults) left to right are: Phillip Richardson, Jerry Richardson, Phyllis Richardson, Erin Stuckey, and David Stuckey. Front row (children) left to right are: Luke Richardson, Miller Rose Richardson, and Harrison Stuckey. (Photo by Sandy Webster) The City of Dillon Fire Department Christmas party held on December 10, 2022,...
DILLON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks

A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
DILLON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy