dillonheraldonline.com
2022 Year In Review: January-June
It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
dillonheraldonline.com
Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled
On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
WMBF
myrtlebeachsc.com
WMBF
VIDEO: Conway Police Chief Dale Long provides statement on officer-involved shooting
A busted water heater flooded Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. (Courtesy: Kinsey Muller)
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Jerry Richardson Honored For 50 Years Of Service To City Of Dillon Fire Department
Pictured are (adults) left to right are: Phillip Richardson, Jerry Richardson, Phyllis Richardson, Erin Stuckey, and David Stuckey. Front row (children) left to right are: Luke Richardson, Miller Rose Richardson, and Harrison Stuckey. (Photo by Sandy Webster) The City of Dillon Fire Department Christmas party held on December 10, 2022,...
Hundreds gather to remember Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer on Christmas Eve
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to remember an 8-year-old Horry County boy who died from cancer on Christmas Eve. Jonah Burton was surrounded by his entire family as he took his last breath at home. “We were all taking a photo, and I watched his heart or his chest go […]
Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day found safe, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
myrtlebeachsc.com
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
Animal shelter in South Carolina seeks homes for more than 200 dogs, cats
The shelter has only 88 kennels, but currently there are 123 dogs and 85 cats available for adoption.
WMBF
‘We have to have a great downtown’: Myrtle Beach mayor shares top priorities for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In one of her first sit-down interviews of the new year, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune shares her goals for 2023. There are a few key things on Bethune’s list of goals, but she said sprucing up the downtown area takes the top spot.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks
A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
WMBF
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
wpde.com
Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
wpde.com
Man charged after deadly New Year's Day shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to a person who had been shot, according to a news release. Officials said deputies found 39-year-old Cashley C....
WMBF
Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
