Latta, SC

wpde.com

Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
MARION, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled

On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

2022 Year In Review: January-June

It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

RIP Steve Robertson, Founder, MyHorryNews and Waccamaw Publishing

Horry County residents mourned today hearing news of the passing of Waccamaw Publishing and MyHorryNews’ Steve Robertson. Steve was the impetus behind putting together multiple local news operations under the umbrella of Waccamaw Publishing. The group manages: MyHorryNews.com, The Horry Independent, The Myrtle Beach Herald, Carolina Forest Chronicle, North...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbiametro.com

Fear, Faith, and Fillings

For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

2 killed in Darlington County shooting; SLED called in to assist, officials say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Authorities were called Monday night to the scene on Gemini Drive in the Darlington area. The Darlington County Homicide Unit is on the scene. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said two people...
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Florence News Journal

Masons join together to make donation

Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
DILLON, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
LAMAR, SC

