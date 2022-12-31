Read full article on original website
Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
'Reshaping and reforming stability': Midlands Fatherhood Coalition building Dad's Den to help men in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon Counties
SUMTER, S.C. — A 'Dad's Den' is coming soon to the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition's Sumter location. The nonprofit is currently fundraising to furnish the room, which will provide a safe space for men to bond with their children. "Reshaping and reforming stability within your life," Derek Baccus shared about...
Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled
On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
2022 Year In Review: January-June
It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
RIP Steve Robertson, Founder, MyHorryNews and Waccamaw Publishing
Horry County residents mourned today hearing news of the passing of Waccamaw Publishing and MyHorryNews’ Steve Robertson. Steve was the impetus behind putting together multiple local news operations under the umbrella of Waccamaw Publishing. The group manages: MyHorryNews.com, The Horry Independent, The Myrtle Beach Herald, Carolina Forest Chronicle, North...
Fear, Faith, and Fillings
For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
2 killed in Darlington County shooting; SLED called in to assist, officials say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Authorities were called Monday night to the scene on Gemini Drive in the Darlington area. The Darlington County Homicide Unit is on the scene. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said two people...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
Masons join together to make donation
Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
VIDEO: Conway Police Chief Dale Long provides statement on officer-involved shooting
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
Hundreds gather to remember Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer on Christmas Eve
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to remember an 8-year-old Horry County boy who died from cancer on Christmas Eve. Jonah Burton was surrounded by his entire family as he took his last breath at home. “We were all taking a photo, and I watched his heart or his chest go […]
