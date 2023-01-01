Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County Pilot
Johnson named top promoter
Doug Johnson has been named 360 and 410 sprint car promoter of the year. The dual honor was bestowed on Johnson by the Knoxville, Iowa-based National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum last month. For Johnson, it’s the first time he’s been named top promoter in the 410 class....
Jackson County Pilot
School salvage begins
The old Jackson County Central Middle School has transitioned from a place of learning to a salvage yard. With teachers and students scheduled to start the new year in new middle school space just ...
Jackson County Pilot
Steve Hall, 58
Steve Hall, age 58, of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Beukema officiating.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Southern Minnesota News
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
Jackson County Pilot
Local church to host weekly chess gatherings
Local chess players will soon have a spacious, well-lit and quiet space to enjoy their favorite game and local schools, organizations and clubs will have access to a source of information and assistance to help them run their own chess tournaments and chess clubs. Beginning this Sunday, the Jackson United...
Jackson County Pilot
Five hurt — two critically — in rollover
Five people were injured — two critically — in a one-vehicle rollover west of Jackson last Tuesday. Anarbol M. Magana, 67, of Pasco, Wash., and Raymundo Q. Rosales, 54, both sustained what troopers w...
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 1-5-22
A deputy responded to an alarm at the Super 8 in Jackson. It was discovered that water pipes burst causing water to spray in multiple areas. All tenants had to evacuate the building. Deputies responded to a trespass issue. Dispatch transferred a 911 report of a vehicle in the ditch...
Jackson County Pilot
CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY
In anticipation of the winter storm expected to hit Jackson County Monday evening and last through Wednesday, the city of Jackson has declared a snow emergency starting at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4, and continuing until the storm is over and the streets are plowed curb to curb.
Jackson County Pilot
First KC breakfast of year benefits food shelf
The Jackson Knights of Columbus host their first omelet and pancake breakfast of the new year this Sunday. Serving runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson. The meal will be served in both sit-down and drive-through style. On the menu are made-to-order omelets with choice...
Jackson County Pilot
House fire proves fatal
A Jackson woman injured in a Dec. 2 house fire has died. Christine Mason-Gottsche, 54, died Dec. 16 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She had been admitted to the hospital’s burn unit following the f...
Jackson County Pilot
Classes offered to those looking to get finances in order
Locals looking to get their finances in order in the new year can get a jumpstart on keeping their resolution by attending one of two free courses being offered by the Jackson Ministerial Association. The first in a series of nine Financial Peace University classes is offered from 3:30 to...
Comments / 0