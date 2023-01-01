ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County Pilot

Johnson named top promoter

Doug Johnson has been named 360 and 410 sprint car promoter of the year. The dual honor was bestowed on Johnson by the Knoxville, Iowa-based National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum last month. For Johnson, it’s the first time he’s been named top promoter in the 410 class....
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

School salvage begins

The old Jackson County Central Middle School has transitioned from a place of learning to a salvage yard. With teachers and students scheduled to start the new year in new middle school space just ...
Jackson County Pilot

Steve Hall, 58

Steve Hall, age 58, of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Beukema officiating.
LAKEFIELD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Jackson County Pilot

Local church to host weekly chess gatherings

Local chess players will soon have a spacious, well-lit and quiet space to enjoy their favorite game and local schools, organizations and clubs will have access to a source of information and assistance to help them run their own chess tournaments and chess clubs. Beginning this Sunday, the Jackson United...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Five hurt — two critically — in rollover

Five people were injured — two critically — in a one-vehicle rollover west of Jackson last Tuesday. Anarbol M. Magana, 67, of Pasco, Wash., and Raymundo Q. Rosales, 54, both sustained what troopers w...
JACKSON, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota

A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Sheriff’s report 1-5-22

A deputy responded to an alarm at the Super 8 in Jackson. It was discovered that water pipes burst causing water to spray in multiple areas. All tenants had to evacuate the building. Deputies responded to a trespass issue. Dispatch transferred a 911 report of a vehicle in the ditch...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY

In anticipation of the winter storm expected to hit Jackson County Monday evening and last through Wednesday, the city of Jackson has declared a snow emergency starting at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4, and continuing until the storm is over and the streets are plowed curb to curb.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

First KC breakfast of year benefits food shelf

The Jackson Knights of Columbus host their first omelet and pancake breakfast of the new year this Sunday. Serving runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson. The meal will be served in both sit-down and drive-through style. On the menu are made-to-order omelets with choice...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

House fire proves fatal

A Jackson woman injured in a Dec. 2 house fire has died. Christine Mason-Gottsche, 54, died Dec. 16 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She had been admitted to the hospital’s burn unit following the f...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Classes offered to those looking to get finances in order

Locals looking to get their finances in order in the new year can get a jumpstart on keeping their resolution by attending one of two free courses being offered by the Jackson Ministerial Association. The first in a series of nine Financial Peace University classes is offered from 3:30 to...
JACKSON, MN

