Richard Lee Baldassarre
(Age 63, of Smyrna, TN) Memorial service will be Saturday January 7th at 11am at Victory Baptist Church in Mt Juliet, TN. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Outlaw Field Rd in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim struck by a vehicle on Outlaw Field Road Tuesday morning, who has died from their injuries. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Airport Road and Clarksville Police say the pedestrian, 21-year-old Jer Rion Thurmond of Clarksville, succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.
Jackie RIley
(Age 78, of Pembroke-Oak Grove Road) Memorial service will be Friday January 6th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
Arraignment held for Guthrie manslaughter suspect
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the man charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting from Saturday morning in Guthrie. Court officials say public defender Darin Higgs entered a not guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering charges on behalf of 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie and Judge Ken Williams scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 9.
