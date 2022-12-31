The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim struck by a vehicle on Outlaw Field Road Tuesday morning, who has died from their injuries. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Airport Road and Clarksville Police say the pedestrian, 21-year-old Jer Rion Thurmond of Clarksville, succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO