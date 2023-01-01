Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - For the second time this season, St. Cloud State women's basketball fifth year senior forward Katrina Theis was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North Division Player of the Week for her weekend performances over MSU Moorhead and Northern State, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Theis was a key player in the Huskies 80-62 win over MSU Moorhead and 74-53 victory over Northern State.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball has officially released their 2023 regular season schedule. The Huskies will celebrate Opening Day on February 3 with a noon start against Southwest Baptist in Joplin, Missouri before playing a schedule that includes trips to seven different states and three series against opponents ranked in the 2022 NCBWA Top-25. SCSU's season-opening trip to Joplin features two games against both Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State at Warren Turner Field. The Huskies continue their southern stay the following weekend with a series at Arkansas Monticello. St. Cloud State's annual spring trip to Florida opens on March 9 with a three-game series at Nova Southeastern before playing Caldwell, Bentley and Pace in neutral-site contests.
