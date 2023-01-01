ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball has officially released their 2023 regular season schedule. The Huskies will celebrate Opening Day on February 3 with a noon start against Southwest Baptist in Joplin, Missouri before playing a schedule that includes trips to seven different states and three series against opponents ranked in the 2022 NCBWA Top-25. SCSU's season-opening trip to Joplin features two games against both Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State at Warren Turner Field. The Huskies continue their southern stay the following weekend with a series at Arkansas Monticello. St. Cloud State's annual spring trip to Florida opens on March 9 with a three-game series at Nova Southeastern before playing Caldwell, Bentley and Pace in neutral-site contests.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO