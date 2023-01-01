Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
The Bronx Chronicle
Morris Park Community Association Christmas Party
It was a cool damp Friday evening, but the Morris Park Community Association was filled with joyous people celebrating the ending of 2022, and hoping for better thing in 2023 despite the last minute additions to the Metro North Train Stations. The addition was six thousand new units of housing by the Morris Park and Parkchester/Van Nest proposed Metro North train stations.
The Bronx Chronicle
Chanukah Party and Concert at the Bronx Jewish Center
Chanukah Party and Concert at the Bronx Jewish Center. Sunday afternoon was the first annual Chanukah Party and Concert held at the New Bronx Jewish Center located at 900 Pelham Parkway South at the corner of Muliner Avenue. World famous Eitan Katz and his band performed to about two hundred people. There was food, traditional Chanukah Donuts and potato latkes, Dreidels, and lots of fun.
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
NY1
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Woman Quits Smoking after 40 Years with Support from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
Quitting smoking or vaping is challenging. According to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), Amit C., pictured, age 53, first tried cigarettes at age 12 because her older friends smoked. Before she knew it, she was hooked. Throughout her life, Amit tried on many occasions to become tobacco-free. However, she had trouble succeeding.
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
norwoodnews.org
Allerton: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New Building at 2460 White Plains Road
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 6-story, mixed-use building located at 2460 White Plains Road in the Allerton section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Mace Avenue and Waring Avenue, the lot is one block south of the Allerton...
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC
NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
New Vision for Greenpoint Hospital Campus Secures $66M for Affordable Housing, a Men’s Shelter
The Greenpoint Hospital campus redevelopment is now underway as the project secures $66 million in financing for its first phase. “We take great pride in developing leading-edge permanent and transitional housing for all New Yorkers and today we are one step closer to transforming this campus into nearly 557 affordable homes in East Williamsburg with a new 200-bed shelter, open space, and community spaces to complement the neighborhood,” said Aaron Koffman, president of the Hudson Companies.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured
A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge
ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — The older sister of Samantha Denise Primus, who is deaf, non-verbal and autistic, couldn’t believe that Primus was found in a cold, soaking rain on Dec. 23, taken to Queens Hospital Center, and then discharged into the dead of night in the early hours of Christmas Eve. “As per the hospital, […]
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
