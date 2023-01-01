ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid 60s temperatures return with off and on cloudiness this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cloudy and wet start to our Tuesday with a low of 49 degrees, which is 4 degrees above our average. Officially, Sky Harbor reported a trace of rain, with even more falling in the northern part of the Valley. Most locations averaged about .05″ to .10″ of rain.
AZFamily

Businesses closed as winter storm hits northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!
AZFamily

Another winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
AZFamily

More snow for the mountains beginning tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
AZFamily

Heavy snow causes problems in northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. First Alert Weather Day...
AZFamily

Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. Heavy snow causes problems...
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
AZFamily

Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. Heavy snow causes problems...
AZFamily

Wet start to New Year in Phoenix

Sky-high interest rates appear to be coming down, at least a little. However, you might have a little more leverage to negotiate this year, experts say. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened, bringing heavy rainfall...
AZFamily

Arizona Snowbowl gets some fresh powder

Christmas trees are extremely flammable, especially this far after the holiday season. Make sure it's disposed of safely!. A truck was stranded in floodwaters near Tonto Creek Monday afternoon. Video courtesy of Randy Roberson. Another round of snow hits High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Good Morning Arizona sent...
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day for rain and snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our weather team has a First Alert in effect for the very first day of the new year due to the big change in weather. Rain and snow have made their presence known across the state today. This storm system moving across the area is bringing widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and higher-elevation snow. Locations above 5,000 feet will continue to see snow throughout the evening into early Monday morning. The cold front is being dragged from west to east across the state. The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened as it has moved, bringing heavy rainfall at times and wind gusts to 29 mph in the Valley but in the 40 mph range in areas like Sedona.
AZFamily

Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 1 hour...
