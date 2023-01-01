Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- fter a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
AZFamily
Mid 60s temperatures return with off and on cloudiness this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cloudy and wet start to our Tuesday with a low of 49 degrees, which is 4 degrees above our average. Officially, Sky Harbor reported a trace of rain, with even more falling in the northern part of the Valley. Most locations averaged about .05″ to .10″ of rain.
AZFamily
Businesses closed as winter storm hits northern Arizona
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: More snow for the mountains, rain for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there are no real signs it will be moving out any time soon. The last in a series of storms, one more tomorrow, should begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near-average levels.
AZFamily
Another winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
AZFamily
More snow for the mountains beginning tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow
A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Heavy snow causes problems in northern Arizona
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday with dangerous winter conditions in North, rain in Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rainy start to the morning, with about a tenth of an inch of rain falling across the Valley. Showers should taper off this morning, with skies clearing somewhat by the afternoon for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 58 degrees. It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona.
AZFamily
Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!
PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona
AZFamily
Wet start to New Year in Phoenix
Sky-high interest rates appear to be coming down, at least a little. However, you might have a little more leverage to negotiate this year, experts say. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened, bringing heavy rainfall...
AZFamily
Bridge to be built in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths during floods
AZFamily
Arizona Snowbowl gets some fresh powder
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day for rain and snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our weather team has a First Alert in effect for the very first day of the new year due to the big change in weather. Rain and snow have made their presence known across the state today. This storm system moving across the area is bringing widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and higher-elevation snow. Locations above 5,000 feet will continue to see snow throughout the evening into early Monday morning. The cold front is being dragged from west to east across the state. The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened as it has moved, bringing heavy rainfall at times and wind gusts to 29 mph in the Valley but in the 40 mph range in areas like Sedona.
AZFamily
Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
